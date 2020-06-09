WENATCHEE — Wenatchee middle and high school students will get a chance to test the theory this fall that starting school later improves attendance and academic performance.
The Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday reviewed the final school start-time schedule that will be implemented this fall. After two surveys and various alternates, the schedule has the district’s elementary schools running from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The middle and high schools will run about an hour later.
More specifically:
- The school day at Foothills, Pioneer and Orchard middle schools will start at 8:50 a.m. and end at 3:35 p.m.
- Wenatchee High School will start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.
- WestSide High School will start at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.
- Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center’s morning session will run from 8:40 to 11:25 a.m. The afternoon session will run 12:35 to 3:05 p.m.
The hour separation in start times, according to the plan, will allow buses to pick up and deliver elementary students first and then return for the older students. The change, according to the presentation by Assistant Superintendent Mark Helm, allows a consistent bus schedule, ensuring no students will be on the bus for more than an hour — down from more than 2 hours for some students — and allow students to ride the same bus with the same driver on the same route in the morning and afternoon.
It also will minimize bus transfers for special-needs students, keep kindergarten students off buses with middle and high school students and will be the most efficient use of bus driver time, Helm said. The changes are not expected to have an impact on the budget.
Concerns about the new schedule highlighted by two separate parent surveys remain, Helm said, with discussions underway on finding solutions to some of them. The survey results, though, also noted a benefit — research showing middle and high school students do better with a later start.
Some of the ongoing concerns include:
- Later start and end times for after-school sports activities.
- Student athletes will miss an additional 30 minutes of class time on game days.
- More younger children might need after-school child care since they will be released an hour before older siblings. Helm said the district is consulting with the Wenatchee Valley YMCA on expanding after-school childcare offerings.
- Parents who now drop off both elementary and secondary students on the way to work will need to make other arrangements.
- Some before-school activities, including “strings,” might have to switch to after school.
Helm worked on the proposal with transportation director Jennifer Lagadinos.
“We know this is not going to be popular with everybody. We are not trying to mess with people. We believe this is the best option for the most students,” he said.