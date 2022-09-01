Compressor photo

A crane lowers a compressor unit onto the roof of Wenatchee High School Wednesday morning. Each of the three compressors weigh between 1,200 to 1,500 pounds, which is about the size of a small SUV, according to district spokesperson Diana Hagund.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee School District

WENATCHEE — Work to install compressors on the roof of Wenatchee High School Wednesday morning hit a snag when a crane malfunctioned.

Crews worked “into the evening” Wednesday to install one of the three units, Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson, said.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

