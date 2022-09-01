A crane lowers a compressor unit onto the roof of Wenatchee High School Wednesday morning. Each of the three compressors weigh between 1,200 to 1,500 pounds, which is about the size of a small SUV, according to district spokesperson Diana Hagund.
WENATCHEE — Work to install compressors on the roof of Wenatchee High School Wednesday morning hit a snag when a crane malfunctioned.
Crews worked “into the evening” Wednesday to install one of the three units, Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson, said.
The high school operated on a previously announced late-start schedule Wednesday to allow for safe installation of the units, which range from 1,200 to 1,500 pounds. Wenatchee police officers were on site, blocking several parking lot entrances.
Crews will return sometime after Labor Day to finish the installation work on the compressors, though this will likely not disrupt the school’s schedule.
On Wednesday, students were shifted away from areas of the building where compressors had not been replaced. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said the issue was in the eastern portion of the building.
Eagle discussed the possibility as a backup should the need arise during last week’s board meeting. Temperatures inside of the building, though, did not reach a level where they were needed, Haglund said.
The cooling system at the school was first installed in 1972 and required considerable work to maintain. The Wednesday project involved installing three refurbished compressor units installed by from The Salcido Connection and lifted by Columbia Crane, both Wenatchee companies.
