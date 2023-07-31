SEATTLE — Taking center stage is nothing new for Violet Madson. A lifelong singer, she's used to dazzling crowds across the state.
On Tuesday though, she'll sing in front of her biggest audience yet.
"It doesn't feel real yet," Madson said, adding it'll likely become more real the closer it gets to game time.
Madson will sing the national anthem before the Mariners take on the Boston Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. in Seattle. A baseball fan who can frequently be found at T-Mobile Park, Madson said her favorite player is Julio Rodriguez.
"It makes me a little more nervous because it's high stakes, you know?" she said.
The opportunity to sing in front of Rodriguez and the rest of the team came after an impromptu suggestion by Sen. Brad Hawkins to Mariners brass.
“I’ve come to learn that singing our national anthem has become one of Violet’s specialties, having now heard her sing to open swim meets and before the Wenatchee Applesox on fireworks night," Hawkins wrote in an email. "What a fun way to honor our country and share your talent!”
In March, she took to the floor of the Senate to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." While she's used to performing at the beginning of sporting events, the performance offered her the opportunity to sing in front of a different crowd.
"It was a really fun experience," she said. "It was very formal, which was kind of cool."
Madson began singing at four years old and later joined church and little choirs before starting vocal lessons around the sixth grade. A soprano, Madson previously won the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Young Musician Competition.
The Wenatchee High School graduate will attend Baldwin Wallace University in the fall to study vocal performance, with a possible minor in French. She described the school, just outside of Cleveland, as "one of the most impressive she visited" with an "amazing community."
Madson said she plans to continue to audition and freelance and may teach private lessons.
"I really just like to perform," she said.
Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201
on Twitter @roland_mitchell
World staff writer
