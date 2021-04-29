WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has hired principals for Washington and John Newbery elementary schools. Jannell Royster and Socorro Yañez are current school district employees.
Royster, who is currently the assistant principal at Orchard Middle School, will be the new principal at Washington Elementary School. She is replacing Keith Collins, who is retiring. Collins had been at Washington Elementary School for 13 years.
According to a Thursday news release, Royster has experience as a teacher and assistant principal at the middle and elementary levels in the Wenatchee and Vancouver areas.
“My passion is helping all students grow and learn by removing barriers and providing a safe and caring school and classroom,” Royster said. “I have had the opportunity to grow as an administrator through the wonderful experiences I have had as a leader at Lincoln, Columbia and Orchard. I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff and families at Washington Elementary.”
Yañez is an instructional coach at Mission View Elementary. He will be the new principal at John Newbery Elementary School. He replaces Kevin Loomis, who is retiring after nine years as principal at Newbery.
He is a Wenatchee native with more than 10 years of experience as a bilingual elementary teacher before becoming an instructional coach.
Yañez led the K-5 Migrant Summer School programs as assistant principal in 2020 and will continue to do so this summer.
“I am looking forward to building strong relationships with students, staff, and parents,” he said. “Together, we will cultivate an inclusive school culture that is centered on the academic and social-emotional needs of all students.”
The two will begin their positions July 1.
School Board member Maria Iñiguez served on the interview team for the two open positions, and believes the hiring of Royster and Yañez shows the district's commitment to diversity. Royster is the second female principal in the school district, while Yañez is the second Hispanic principal.
“It is important that all of our students see themselves in our administration and this is one step closer to the district's vision. I am thrilled that we found these talented administrators within our own district, both Socorro and Janell are dedicated educators that bring a wealth of knowledge to the job as well as passion for supporting students and staff,” she said.