WENATCHEE — As the Wenatchee School Board mulls whether to eliminate the Wenatchee Internet Academy as part of an effort to cut at least $8 million in spending, some educators and families say the WIA remains an essential option for some students.
This isn't, however, the first time the WIA has been on the chopping block.
First created in 2006, the school served as a high school alternative before it closed in 2018. Jennifer Devereaux, WIA principal, said the first iteration of the WIA was an option for high schoolers to earn credits in a few subjects.
The school returned in 2020 to offer classes during the pandemic. At its peak, more than 500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade were enrolled in February 2021.
But as students returned to their physical school buildings, enrollment has dipped to about 50 students in grades two through eight with five instructors, and the WIA is operating at a $330,000 deficit during the 2022-2023 school year.
One scenario the board is considering would keep the WIA as is, and assumes a modest increase in enrollment, and Devereaux said the school continues to receive interest from families.
"The district is still looking at ways to offer online options for our families," Devereaux said. "We do get calls weekly inquiring about our program and there has been an increase of about 15 students since winter break."
Devereaux said the increase is not related to the announcement of budget scenarios.
Tina Nicpan-Brown, a teacher at the school, said the school's current version is different than the WIA that operated during the pandemic.
"Pandemic WIA was a temporary fix to provide ongoing education for those who did not want to be on-site," she said. "Today’s WIA is designed to provide STEM and AVID-focused instruction, individualize learning opportunities and provide experiences that connect classroom learning to the world."
The school day for students typically begins at about 8:30 a.m. and ends around 3 p.m. The day includes a student check in in the morning, blocks of time for math, STEM and other courses in the morning. In the afternoon, the WIA offers individualized time for students.
Devereaux said one of the main factors for a student enrolling at the school is that it can offer a more comfortable environment.
"Learning from home can alleviate a lot of anxiety about school, as well as behavior struggles because the student is in their home environment," Devereaux said.
According to Nicpan-Brown, 5% of the students at WIA enrolled for medical reasons, 19% cited bullying as a factor, 33% said it was because of "Flexibility/Personalization/Feel safer online/attendance" and 42% cited anxiety or social impairments.
After the district unveiled budget plans on Feb. 13 that could cut the school, families and educators, including Nicpan-Brown, spoke up in support and opposition of the WIA at a school board meeting the following day.
"We are able to provide targeted academic interventions so that students get the help they need. No one falls through the cracks at WIA," Nicpan-Brown said at the meeting.
Jake Quilter, a district mechanic who said he has three children currently enrolled in the district, said at the meeting that during his time in Wenatchee, there have been four staffing reductions “that have all come because of financial irresponsibility.”
Max Meier, a Wenatchee fourth grader, and his family spoke in support of the program at the meeting.
“My teacher Ms. Brown is really amazing, and I just really, really like it,” Max told the board on Feb. 14. His dad, Denton, described the school as "the only thing that has worked.”
His mom, Keena Taylor, has since sent a letter to the school board, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Disability Rights Washington and Washington PAVE, another disability rights organization.
On Friday, Devereaux said Alternative Learning Experience (ALE) schools like the WIA "offer flexibility in terms of a daily schedule of learning, but students are still responsible for a full day of learning, they are taught grade-level rigor, and there are the same high expectations for student learning."
The school district offers several other ALE schools including the Valley Academy of Learning, which offers instruction in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. High school students can take a completely online path through their school, and students at WestSide High School also have the option for in-person ALE courses.
But the Valley Academy is not an option for all families, according to Nicpan-Brown.
"It is a great option for families that want to homeschool in some subjects. Attendance at Valley requires on-site attendance with transportation provided by the family," she said. "Many of our families do not have access to transportation to be able to attend there. Our families don’t always have someone that can be home all day to provide instruction."
Nicpan-Brown said no local options compare.
"Those offered by the state are NOT like the school we have," she said in an email. "We have had several students leave the state programs to join WIA."
The school board will decide on one of three budget scenarios Tuesday night. Each will cut over 40 certified staff positions and more than 25 classified staff positions and result in at least 8% staffing cuts across the district over the next two years.
“I think it’s important to keep in mind when we look at numbers and tables, people will be impacted,” Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said on Feb. 13, while announcing the budget proposals. “There are families who have benefited greatly from the WIA opportunity, and we have heard from some of them recently.”
The three scenarios the district has brought forward would either close the school, reduce staffing or keep it operating as is.
"I appreciate our district looking for solutions so that we can still offer online learning to our students," Devereaux said. "It definitely serves a need in our valley."