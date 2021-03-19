WENATCHEE — Online school has been a reality of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and the Wenatchee School District resurrected its Wenatchee Internet Academy to provide an option for parents and students.
“Over the summer, I and another colleague, Joan Adams, received a phone call from the district saying hey, can you start thinking about what this would look like if we needed to provide an opportunity for students to continue learning at home?” said Wenatchee Internet Academy Principal Jennifer Devereaux. ”We spent the summer building the program.”
The Wenatchee Internet Academy was created in 2006 as a high school option. Devereaux said it was considered an alternative learning experience, a branch in the high school for students to earn credit in history, P.E. and health in an online format.
The program was dropped in 2018 due to budget cuts. Then came the pandemic and it was resurrected last year, revamped from the ground up and turned into a full K-12 school. It is a comprehensive and fully online school as opposed to the hybrid model where students split their time between in-person and online classes.
“We knew we were going to be in a place where families were not going to be ready to send their students back to in-person learning. We wanted to make sure we offered an alternative that kept them in the Wenatchee School District,” she said.
There are 540 students at the WIA. It peaked in January with over 600 students. As students came back to the middle schools and high school for in-person learning, Devereaux said some families left WIA at that time.
The WIA has 31 staff members. At the K-5 level, there are two teachers per grade level. Four teachers are specialists, library, art, music and P.E. The middle school level has two English language arts teachers, two math teachers, two science teachers and one specialist teacher for P.E., music and art.
At the high school level, Devereaux said WIA uses a platform called Apex Virtual Learning School, which is endorsed by the state of Washington.
“Our students are enrolled in Apex in their courses. We have one teacher that oversees as a mentor teacher because the curriculum is provided in Apex platform and Apex has its own teachers that do the grading and give feedback to students,” she said.
All of the WIA teachers teach from their homes. Tami Woolsey, now in her 30th year of teaching with plans to retire at the end of the year, teaches first grade. She came to WIA for health reasons.
“To tell you the truth, I was afraid I was going to die of COVID because I have asthma and I’ve had pneumonia several times. I just did not want to get it,” Woolsey said.
“I love teaching at my building. I teach at Newbery and I love teaching there. I would have been there this year except for COVID. The main reason is that I wanted to avoid getting the virus.”
One of the big issues with online school is keeping the students engaged. For WIA fifth-grade teacher Tina Nicpan Brown, she tries to find out what the kids want to learn and what their interests are.
Ultimately, Nicpan Brown said her job is to make sure the fifth-grade students are ready for middle school which means they have to have exposure to fifth-grade standards.
“For example, we had a science unit about outer space. I found out my students were really curious about life on the International Space Station. One way I was able to keep them engaged learning standards was talked about poop,” Nicpan Brown said. “We walked about how astronauts poop. Ever since then, poop has been a challenge for me.”
Woolsey thinks students at WIA are learning just as much as the students at regular school because the parents are on top of it.
“There is a big parent component in the internet academy making sure their students are logged in, especially for the little kids I teach,” Woolsey said. “One of the great things about the WIA, the majority of the parents want their kids to learn online so they are motivated to get their kids online. I’ve had no attendance issues.”
Devereaux said the WIA teachers work hard to build classroom community, culture and relationships with students. “The students are learning and the engagement is high. We are learning as we go. We are getting better and want to finish the year strong,” Devereaux said.
Many students have suffered social-emotional issues due to online learning in regular school. Nicpan Brown said she did not have any data on whether that is an issue or not at WIA. When families chose the WIA option, Nicpan Brown said parents knew their students would be online in the morning but would spend the rest of their afternoon doing activities on their own.
Parents knew upfront what the model was going to look like for the year, Nicpan Brown said.
“Many of them were able to supplement. We have students were taking dance classes. We have students who are taking music lessons. There are families spending time outside hiking and skiing,” Nicpan Brown said. “Because our families knew this was the model, they’ve been able to add those social opportunities for their kids.
Certainly, vaccines are changing things rapidly for schools. For many different reasons, Devereaux said families needed WIA and found they really liked the online learning environment.
She believes WIA be around for another year, maybe not with the same student enrollment numbers.
“We will go forward. We’re working to get information from families on their plans for next year. We know it’s early but we want to be prepared. After next year, if families still want it, I’m sure the district will consider it because it really does work for a lot of families,” Devereaux said.