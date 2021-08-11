WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District’s Wenatchee Internet Academy in its second academic year will offer more ways to keep students engaged.
WIA, a K-12 school that is the district’s option for year-round remote learning, is adding some new in-person opportunities for kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the upcoming school year.
“We are really basing our curriculum on more of the STEM direction, which is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Within that, we will focus on literacy and writing and bring those in through more science themed resources,” said Wenatchee Internet Academy Principal Jennifer Devereaux.
The school district already has science units that are laid out, she said, so the classes and units are all set. Devereaux said the WIA will follow the school district science calendar so that when students are reading about science, technology or engineering, WIA can bring a reading and writing piece into it.
“What that allows us to do is really take that science unit and work intentionally so that when we’re finished with that unit, we’ll be able to have an in-person field experience for those students to come and do some hands-on with what they have been studying and working on,” she said.
Devereaux said WIA wanted to get kids out and about because she knows many of them are ready to be out and about and she wanted to offer them a chance to do some hands-on work and get dirty with the work they have been doing in class.
WIA elementary teacher Tina Nicpan Brown will lead what WIA calls, “Road School.” Brown builds lesson plans based on travels to different places. Devereaux said it’s really based on student interest.
Students can log in through Zoom and follow along with the lesson.
“She might be in a park in the Wenatchee National Forest or at a beach. She might be studying the tides. Kids have the opportunity to access when they might not have the chance otherwise. Last year, she got her class a junior park ranger badge in Washington and Oregon,” Devereaux said.
These field experiences and Road School will be offered once a month and will be tied to the unit students are learning. A Zoom option will always be offered, she said, for students who cannot come in-person but they still want to be part of that project.
Some aspects of the AVID program also are being brought into WIA this year. AVID, which stands for Advanced Placement Via Individual Determination, is a program designed to help underachieving students with high academic potential prepare for entrance to colleges and universities.
“We are starting to bring some AVID structures into our model. This year, we are really focusing on the organization piece and focusing on WICOR (writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading). Those pieces of AVID will be used this year and we grow and see what strategy we’ll have next year,” she said. “They are really sound and research strategies that are just good for kids.”
These new additions of field experiences, Road School and AVID only apply to WIA’s K-8 classes. High school students attending WIA will continue to learn and earn credit via the Apex Virtual Learning platform with access to their coursework 24/7.
While enrollment last year at WIA topped out at 580 students, this year the enrollment is around 100 students. Devereaux expects enrollment to grow as more families become aware of the WIA model and flexibility it offers.
Students attend morning Zoom classes, but the afternoon schedule is more open with plenty of electives.
“I think we will grow but not as much and as quickly as last year,” she said. “With the new variants, COVID is not gone. Our little ones don’t have the option to be vaccinated right now. That also is a concern for families.”
Registration is now open for current WSD students and students from outside of the district through Aug. 16. Registration forms can be found on the WIA website, wenatcheeschools.org/WIA, or by calling the WIA office at (509) 888-5222.