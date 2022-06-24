WENATCHEE — Vape company Juul Labs, which markets itself online as an “exceptional nicotine experience designed for adult smokers looking for an alternative to traditional cigarettes,” has settled cases nationwide in response to allegations the product was marketed and accessible to youth. However, it still faces several other legal efforts.
In May, Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a $22.5 million agreement with Juul to settle a lawsuit that asserted it “violated the law when it designed and marketed its products to appeal to underage consumers and deceived consumers about the addictiveness of its product,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. In that agreement, Juul agreed to stop advertising to youth, market nicotine effects, and institute steps to make it more difficult for youth to purchase their products, among other reforms.
“JUUL put profits before people,” Ferguson said in a press release after the agreement. “The company fueled a staggering rise in vaping among teens.”
Several other states, including North Carolina and Arizona, also reached multimillion-dollar settlements with the company.
In May, the Wenatchee School District joined a lawsuit against Juul and investor Altria, which seeks compensation for the rise in nicotine use among teens. A trial is set for later this year.
“This is a constant battle. This has been a constant battle for years,” Gordon said during the May 24 meeting. “This is not something new. So this lawsuit looks to hold Juul accountable.”
Roughly 600 school districts in about 30 states had signed on to the Juul lawsuit when Wenatchee joined. Any settlement from that lawsuit would be used to fund resources to combat the rise in use.
“Students have become very creative with vaping,” Gordon said during the May 24 meeting.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone