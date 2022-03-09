WENATCHEE — Teens looking for a space to hang out will soon have another enticing option: the Wenatchee Library.
NCW Libraries has launched the second step of a two-part modernization project at the Wenatchee Library. The second phase includes a gathering space for teens and areas to host live programming and other features.
Funds for the project come from a $789,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce.
A request for qualifications from architectural or design firms was issued for the project. Responses are due by April 1. According to an overview of the project in the request, phase two will include a cafe space and a marketplace.
Library staff wanted a cafe in the project’s first phase but could not find a vendor.
The first phase of the remodel, which cost over $4 million, included lighting, flooring and other upgrades at the facility, 310 Douglas St., next to Memorial Park and the Chelan County Courthouse. The work began in June 2019 and finished in 2020.
Beyond Wenatchee, remodeling work at NCW Libraries’ Winthrop branch remains on track and will be completed early this summer.
NCW Libraries recently launched a $10 million Facilities Improvement Plan at 28 of its 30 locations. The Wenatchee Library will not receive any further funds through this plan in part because of the recently completed renovations.
