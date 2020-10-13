WENATCHEE — Plans are moving forward to begin hybrid instruction for preschool through second grade students in the Wenatchee School District in the early weeks of November. At Tuesday’s Wenatchee School Board meeting, Superintendent Paul Gordon outlined the plan for the board.
The goal, Gordon said, has always been to bring the youngest students back to school first.
“We recognize that for our 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7-year olds, online learning is very different than it is for our middle and high school students,” Gordon said.
Gordon said everyone in the district has been working hard the past few months to make sure the online learning is working as well as possible. Many educators have told him it is starting to become seamless, as teachers are connecting with students on a deeper level online.
To get younger students back to school, Gordon said they have been waiting for Chelan County COVID case rates to drop down to 75-per-100,000. However, since those numbers are not there, he’s hoping the recent community COVID testing will provide some useful information. However, results from the community testing is not yet available, he said.
“It was a huge success, so much so, they asked to extend it for another week. Our only role was supporting them with a physical site of the high school and communicating with their team with whatever they needed,” Gordon said. “We’re hopeful the prevalent testing is similar to the other communities.”
Aside from the community testing, the Chelan-Douglas Health District tested WSD K-2 students and families last week, but Gordon said not many volunteered for the testing.
Gordon said while there are still so many uncertainties, they are recommending the school district transition to preschool to second grade hybrid instruction sometime after parent-teacher conferences that end Oct. 30.
It is felt this would give the teachers the chance to communicate with parents about what hybrid learning looks like. One of the things heard clearly from teachers and parents, he said, is they should give a window of about two weeks from when they are going to start.
“Once we get back the data, we would try to have a two-week window there so people know the work we’re going to be doing,” Gordon said.
Gordon said a group of educators visited schools in Moses Lake and Tri-Cities to see how they were handling hybrid learning.
“We’ve looked at different hybrid models around the state and around the country to make sure we’ve seen and heard all these different pieces. The two main hybrid models are A-B, alternating days, and AM/PM cohorting idea,” Gordon said.
WSD Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Mike Lane said the elementary team favored the AM/PM hybrid model because of the daily contact with students, but there was a big drawback.
“You could only reclaim funding for one bus trip a day, knowing we would have to make that same bus trip multiple times per day in order to make an AM/PM model work,” Lane said.
However, a week ago, the state changed that so school districts could calculate for each of those bus trips. The AM/PM model is back on the table.
“The elementary team scrambled very quickly to see what the possibilities would be — because they saw the benefit of daily contact with students,” Lane said.
Under the AM/PM hybrid model, one group of students would learn online from home from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. then learn at school from noon to 2:30 p.m. The second group would learn at school from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and online from home from noon to 2:30 p.m.
“Tuesday through Friday, scholars would be on-site in the morning and at home in the afternoon and vice versa. This is a combination of in-person and synchronous and asynchronous at home,” said Staci Bain, the district’s assistant director of teaching and learning. “Literacy and numerical instruction are critical for those K-2 years. It is imperative we have scholars on-site to develop their literacy and numeracy skills.”
Other aspects of the transitions to hybrid learning were discussed including transportation, meals, health, safety and communication.