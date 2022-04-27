WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has decided to contract with the North Central Educational Service District for superintendent services while the district searches for a permanent hire.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday for the committee to negotiate a contract to be “presented to the Board for review and approval, ideally during the week ending May 6,” according to a recommendation summary.
The move came after current Superintendent Paul Gordon announced his planned resignation on April 14. Gordon’s last day is June 30.
Several educators said before the vote that the board rushed the decision.
“I understand the board would like to move quickly with this process, as was stated during the special meeting on April 14. However, the speed in which the decision was made feels like an unnecessarily rushed decision and something that can be slowed down a bit and thought through,” said Monika Christensen, president of the Wenatchee Education Association.
Christensen said the district needs consistency and advocated for an internal candidate “who truly knows WSD, knows our programing, knows our diverse populations, knows our struggles and knows where we are headed.”
Seven educators from across the district critiqued a lack of involvement in the process in the nearly two weeks since Gordon’s announcement.
The search criteria for an interim superintendent, developed by the board’s executive committee, includes an understanding of “the diversity of our community” and an “enthusiasm and sensitivity, caring and compassion in community communication and interaction.”
Board members said that while they understood staff concerns, the move was necessary under the timeline. They also offered assurances of increased involvement in future decisions.
“I appreciate the staff coming forward and talking about consistency and being involved in the process. And, to be truthful, I feel a little bad about that,” Board member Laura Jaecks said. Jaecks and Board President Martin Barron sit on an executive committee which spent two weeks gathering information on potential options.
“However, given the circumstances under which we find ourselves, which are time constraints not of our own choosing, it sort of puts the pressure on us as a board to make a really good decision quickly and move forward to a much more thorough process in selecting the superintendent,” she said.
Jaecks said she hopes staff members “will realize this person will have the best interest of the district in mind and will commit to moving forward with our organizational momentum and strategic plan.”
Jaecks said not only has the interim candidate already been vetted by the ESD, the move offers stability.
“In the event that anything happens to this individual while they are in place, the ESD is providing us with backup without having to go through any additional process,” Jaecks said. “We hope to get through the full 12-month period without any interruption, but in the event we do not, the ESD is going to provide us back up, which is a great advantage to us.”
Jaecks said she wants to ensure community and staff input feels “meaningful” during the search, something she said she feels “the board failed last time we went through that full search process.”
Board member Julie Norton said while she initially leaned toward appointing an internal candidate to serve as interim, experience and the potential for increased disruption became a concern.
Member Maria Iñiguez voiced the same concern and said selecting an internal candidate could have created a “domino effect” and taken an administrator away from their current work.
Barron said while there were no perfect options, the NCESD decision is the “one that’s closest to what we want.”
“And if we think that’s correct, then let’s give it the best chance of being successful,” Barron said.
Board member Katherine Thomas said the board and district would “have a lot of input on what they’re doing and what they do during this interim year.”
Following the first vote, the board also unanimously voted to send out a request for proposal to search firms to conduct a full search for a permanent superintendent with a target start date of July 1, 2023.
During a special board meeting Thursday, Suzanne Reister, human resources director for the NCESD, presented the board with four options, including the NCESD providing superintendent services.
In a timeline presented by Reister, the NCESD’s recommended path for finding a full-time candidate is a nine-month process. It includes surveys in the fall, a job posting in winter, interviews in March and a decision soon after.