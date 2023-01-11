WENATCHEE — Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle has outlined several guiding principles and goals the Wenatchee School District will follow as it continues work to address a budget gap.

An ending balance $2.8 million higher than initially projected in the general fund could alleviate some of the cuts the district will make in the coming months. While district staff determine exactly how much they will need to reduce from the budget, one school board member indicated impending cuts could fall in the $7 million range.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?