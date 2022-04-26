Purchase Access

Sports medicine

Wenatchee High School's sports medicine team celebrates its third-place finish in the state Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association competition.

WENATCHEE — For 27 years, the sports medicine teams at Washington high schools have competed against one another in a state competition. And for 27 years, Wenatchee High School has placed no lower than fourth.

Wenatchee’s squad finished third in the state at this year’s Washington Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association competition held April 22 and 23. The event included more than 600 students from 55 schools throughout the state.

Edith Chamberlain, a first year member of Wenatchee's program, is co-state champion in the Exercise Science category, while several other students placed near the top of their respective categories.

Lindsay Blakney (7th), Carly Sagerser (12th), Nick Duke (14th) and Freya Rolfs (19th) all placed in the top 20 in the sports medicine category.

Duke also placed second in the ankle taping category.

The Wenatchee Anatomage team, which identifies anatomical structures on a video table, finished second. The team consists of Blakney, Sagerser, Duke, Elyse Long and Anna Russ.

Nora Hyde was selected as a member of the WCTSMA Student Leadership Board.

Elora Neer placed fifth in the anatomy competition while Madison Fritz placed fifth in the JV Sports Medicine event.

“I am so proud of this exceptional group of students,” Dale Blair, Wenatchee’s Sports Medicine instructor and head athletic trainer, said in a press release. “In addition to their outstanding scholarly abilities, they are also extraordinary individuals that are a pleasure to teach.”

Wenatchee has qualified to compete at the AACI National Sports Medicine Online Competition in May.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

