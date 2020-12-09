WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District plans to bring back all students for hybrid learning by Jan. 26.
Superintendent Paul Gordon outlined a timeline for the hybrid learning plan at Tuesday's Wenatchee School Board meeting.
The plan to bring back more students is a tricky one for the school board as COVID-19 infection rates in the community have risen above 1,000 per 100,000. The board and administration are getting varying opinions on bringing kids back.
Daniel Hanson, a seventh-grade teacher at Foothills Middle School, told the board it was imperative that all students begin to physically attend school.
“They are struggling, from being isolated from social interaction to limited help from me as an instructor. Many students are barely hanging in there or are simply not there,” Hanson said. “As well, there are many students logged onto Zoom calls but are not present or engaged.”
Emma Philley said her first-grader has struggled. “In online learning, he was disconnected, frustrated, defiant and bored," said Philley, a registered nurse who took a leave of absence to care for her child.
"He hated synchronous learning. Imagine trying to wrangle 20 wiggly seven-year-olds in a Zoom meeting,” Philley told the board. “His first day of hybrid learning in school — the first word out of his mouth — best day ever.”
Wenatchee Education Association President Monica Christensen said COVID-19 numbers in the Wenatchee Valley are “scary” high.
“Because of those high numbers, some parents don’t want to send their children back to school. Fact, because of those high numbers, many teachers do not want to be back in their classrooms at this time,” Christensen told the board.
The plan is to bring back third grade students on Dec. 14. Then, Gordon said there would be a break from Jan. 4-8, a week after Christmas break, for an evaluation time.
“This will give that other moment to really think about where we are at,” Gordon said. “How did our staff do? How did our students do? Where is the exposure rate within our schools?"
On Jan. 11, fourth graders would come back for hybrid learning, followed by fifth graders on Jan. 20. On Jan. 26, middle school and high school students would return for hybrid learning.
Gordon said this is all subject to change.
“I want to make sure the timeline is out there, so people can start mentally preparing for bringing our students back,” Gordon said. “We’ve committed continuously meeting with health professionals, mental health professionals and the medical professionals on the side of how COVID is affecting our community.”
Schools continue to be safe, Gordon said. He pointed out for the first time medical experts are in alignment on this topic, saying schools should be the priority.
That has not always been the consistent message, he said.
“Here is the most important point for our district: Staffing levels have stabilized. That is the best news going,” Gordon said. “We talked about this a couple of weeks ago — for our schools to be open, our staff needs to be healthy. What we are seeing right now is stabilization.”
Gordon said the school district, for the first time in a long time, has not had a substantial amount of exposures. He said that tells him schools are safe and doing a nice job.
“Health officials have said students are safer in our buildings because we’re so strictly following the mitigating strategies — masking, social distancing, hygiene, cleaning rooms and, the new piece, contact tracing,” Gordon said. “This is a really important piece for us.”