WENATCHEE — With 31 years of fish puns, the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival has many “o-fish-al spawnsors” said co-founder Corky Broaddus.
The natural resource education program is also a great field trip of the year for 1,500 third- and fourth-graders. There's a community day, too.
For the second year, the festival is at Rocky Reach Dam Park and Discovery Center, 5000 Highway 97A, and likely will be for at least the next five years while the former venue, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, is under construction, organizers said.
“The upper valley people miss having it in their hometown,” Broaddus said, but school teachers appreciate the shorter bus drive to Rocky Reach Dam.
Last year, 1,600 third- and fourth-graders from 75 classes and 34 schools from five counties participated in the outdoor curriculum at the festival.
The Chelan County PUD gave a resounding "yes" to hosting at Rocky Reach Dam Park, said visitor services manager Kristin Lodge. From being a kid at the festival herself, Lodge remembered the fish painting activity gyotaku when they used real salmon — now kids use less stinky rubber fish for the Japanese printmaking activity.
To protect fish and model environmental stewardship, Chelan County PUD exceeds fish survival standards and has reached no net impact to salmon on the Rocky Reach Dam of the Columbia River with a juvenile fish bypass, adult fish ladder and fish hatchery, Lodge said.
Other hosts of the Salmon Festival include the nonprofit Friends of Northwest Hatcheries, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
After the school children’s field trips, a free community day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. welcomes people of all ages to interact with the Salmon Festival games, art, storytelling and exhibits.
A 200-gallon outdoor aquarium stocked with native species from rivers and streams shows real salmon, trout and lamprey. The salmon’s life cycle and challenges of aquatic life can be explored by navigating a 40-by-40-foot maze.
Given the importance of fishing rights to Indigenous people, a Native American village created by representatives from 13 tribes in the Pacific Northwest is featured prominently. It is accompanied by powwow dances on Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m., in the performance area.
Some hands-on highlights of the native village include traditional games, drumming, dancing, flint knapping, plateau fishing demos, canoe carving, basket weaving and a salmon bake.
“The Columbia River for thousands of years has provided transportation, water, irrigation and a really critical food source for our Native American partners. It’s not just a river, but it’s really a way of life, so we are inviting people to join us to learn about salmon people,” Broaddus said.
Broaddus credits her co-directors Betsy McIndo and Katrina Toombs, and the development of a new executive board and core planning team with partner agencies for the festival’s continued success. It’s also made possible by more than 300 volunteers, including high schoolers, who donate thousands of hours, Lodge said.
Outreach has grown the Salmon Festival from 800 people at the first event to around 7,000 these days, Broaddus said.
"Basically we (the festival) started with a visiting fish biologist to Wenatchee National Forest; we held a fishery conference when spring Chinook salmon were beginning to spawn. As we were driving, it was apparent with the wild run and sockeye, what a beautiful gift and resource (we have) right here. In conversation we knew we had to share this with the public,” Broaddus said.
Schedules, maps, exhibits, sponsors and more are available at salmonfest.org.