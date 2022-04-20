WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has established a new ethics policy for members that could result in private conversations or an executive session with the full board for non-compliance.
Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson, said the district could only convene an executive session under this policy to discuss legal matters.
Members discussed policy 1815 at the Feb. 22 and March 22 board meetings. The new policy includes the “core ethical principles” of objectivity, selflessness, stewardship, transparency and integrity that members should follow.
The board’s consent agenda at the April 12 meeting included the policy. Members approved the consent agenda unanimously without additional discussion of the policy.
The policy began as a model from the Washington State School Directors’ Association. The policy initially included a formal board censure option due to non-compliance, though members swapped this with private board discussions.
During prior discussions, board member Katherine Thomas said the policy does not offer firm consequences, while Julie Norton felt the policy should be tied to state statutes and said, as a lawyer, the term “unethical” is a strong accusation.
“I feel very strongly that we should not be passing or approving policy just for the sake of approving policy. And I’m still there. That’s where I’m at,” Thomas said during the March 22 meeting.
Board president Martin Barron and member Laura Jaecks said at the prior meetings that the policy is a softened way for members to hold each other accountable. Member Maria Iñiguez, who sits on the policy committee with Thomas, said at the previous meetings that the policy keeps current and future board members accountable.
