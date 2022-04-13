WENATCHEE — An online commenter posted, "We don't need a Latina beauty queen on the board," about Wenatchee School Board member Maria Iñiguez during the 2021 election season. Karina Vega-Villa lost her race in 2019 to a white male candidate who publicly attempted to drop out. Appointed member Claudia De Robles lost in the 2017 election to a white candidate.
All three incidents demonstrate how the current system of electing board members may be unequal, district attorney Danielle Marchant told board members Tuesday.
The board agreed, going on to vote unanimously that the current system of electing board members — with five at-large representatives — may “impair the ability of members of a protected class to have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice."
What a new system will look like, though, remains uncertain after discussion led to a potential new option — a ranked-choice voting.
A subsequent motion to move forward with the division into geographic voter districts failed by a 2-3 vote. President Martin Barron and Iñiguez supported the motion, while members Katherine Thomas, Julie Norton and Laura Jaecks opposed.
Jaecks said she was not prepared to support a motion for individual voter districts after hearing about the potential for a ranked-choice system.
“I would at least like the opportunity to understand it more before making a decision about moving into districts at this time,” Jaecks said during the meeting.
The potential remedy presented by Marchant came before voting and after Norton asked about alternative resolutions. Rather than individual districts, Marchant said Wenatchee could adopt a “multi-winner ranked-choice voting system.”
Marchant had no additional details on what this could look like in Wenatchee other than what she had briefly researched.
“It seemed very complicated and I’m not well-versed in how to describe it," she said.
She offered to provide copies to board members of a printout from the "ranked-choice voting resource center."
In response to a question from The World, the Chelan County auditor's office said Wednesday that ranked-choice voting is not currently an option in Washington state. In this year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 5584, which would have allowed some municipalities and school districts to hold elections using ranked-choice voting under certain conditions, died in committee.
Superintendent Paul Gordon told board members Tuesday that additional information on the tiered voting system would be provided at the April 26 meeting, along with a staff recommendation for defining the voter districts.
Previously, the administration had recommended dividing the district into four voters districts and one at-large seat. A separate proposal to divide the board into three voter districts and two at-large seats also has been discussed.
Sammamish Data crafted both plans and board members discussed the options at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Under the four-district plan, each voter district would have roughly 11,700 residents and one of those would have a 54.6% Hispanic population. Marchant told the board Feb. 22 that “if I was going to go to court, I’d be much more comfortable defending the four-district plan.”
In 2018 the Wenatchee City Council moved from an at-large system to five voter districts with two at large seats, which council members at the time said was the more legally defensible arrangement.
A federal court ruled in 2015 that the city of Yakima elect members from seven voter districts instead of citywide to give Latino candidates a greater chance of getting elected.
Voters in the Chelan, Cashmere, Cascade, Moses Lake and Eastmont school districts fully or partially elect board members via voter districts. Washington’s 2018 Voting Rights Act, which requires districts to craft the plans within eight months of receiving census data, was the catalyst for the initial discussion.
The Wenatchee School Board, now that it has determined the current system may violate the voting rights act, must propose a plan to alleviate the potential.
After the board selects a remedy, a public notice and hearing will be scheduled. Under the timeline presented to the board Tuesday, the process could be completed with a resolution adopting one of the plans during the June 14 meeting.
If multiple voting districts are adopted this year, all five board seats would be up for election in 2023. Elections could then be staggered, so the five members do not run in the same election.