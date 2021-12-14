Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board unanimously approved a contract Tuesday evening to run an equity audit in the district.

The board previously approved the plan for Education Northwest to run the audit for $169,436. Funding will come from the American Rescue Plan.

Education Northwest will look at the curriculum, learning materials, instructional policies, disciplinary procedures and other district materials to ensure equity for students. It will include surveys, focus groups and interviews with administrators, staff, students and other district personnel.

Two Washington school districts, Evergreen and Northshore, have previously conducted equity audits with Education Northwest.

The item was initially planned for the consent agenda, though it was moved to an action item to allow for public comment and additional board discussion on the subject. One attendee voiced concerns over the audit, claiming it was politically motivated, not scientifically based and not tied to the district's curriculum.

Education Northwest will compile a report for the school board by June 30.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

