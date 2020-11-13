WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has formally approved the Educational Programs and Operations Levy for the Feb. 9 ballot. The school board passed a resolution at its virtual meeting Tuesday night.
The proposed levy rate is $2.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. District Executive Director of Business and Finance Janette Bumgarner said it’s a number that can fluctuate depending on the assessed value in the school district.
The levy assumes a 3% increase in assessed value each year.
“That $2.10 is pretty conservative. I would estimate that (assessed value) would be higher than it would end up being. Obviously, I don’t have a crystal ball, but if history proves correct, that $2.10 will be lower,” Bumgarner said.
The current rate for the EP&O or M&O levy in the school district is $1.73 per $1,000. That voter-approved rate rises to $2.10 in 2021.
The proposed levy would raise $12 million in 2022, $12.3 million in 2023, $12.7 million in 2024 and $13.05 million in 2025.
A person owning property assessed at $400,000 would pay $840 per year at the $2.10 per $1,000 rate.
In order to receive State Equalization or LEA funds, the school district must have a levy. The Wenatchee School District will receive $4.1 million in LEA funds in 2021.
The levy and LEA monies fund things like athletics, extracurricular activities, hiring of teachers to lower class sizes, provides for instructional supports, nurses, technology staff, custodial staff, office staff and student enrichment programs.
Superintendent Paul Gordon pointed out 85% of the budget goes to staff, 67% of which live within district boundaries.
“Those dollars are being spent in our local economy. We are the second- or third-largest employer in the area, which is an important aspect of what we do. Our people bring great value,” Gordon said.
Board member Martin Barron, an economist, said when you look at the different ways things are paid for out of taxes, education has the highest amount of dollars kept at home for spending. The impact strengthens the local economy.
“The other thing I feel is that education creates future investment in future qualified employees. It makes the place attractive to live and work. It’s an investment use of taxes,” Barron said.