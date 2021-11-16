WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will audit curriculum, learning materials, instructional policies, disciplinary procedures and other district materials to ensure equity for students.
During the Nov. 9 Wenatchee School Board meeting, board member María Iñiguez pointed to several discrepancies in district disciplinary and graduation rates. These include a nearly 17% dropout rate for English Language Learners compared to 6% for non ELL students. In the district, homeless students are disciplined at a 3.1% rate compared to a 1% for non-homeless students.
“This is not about race, if this is what the concern is,” Iñiguez said. “This is about our underrepresented students.”
The school board approved a plan for Education Northwest to run an equity audit for $169,436. Funding will come from the American Rescue Plan.
Two other school districts in the state, Evergreen and Northshore, have conducted equity audits with Education Northwest. According to Education Northwest’s proposal, Evergreen’s audit “articulated changes that were needed to increase proportional representation in the classroom and among district leadership” while Northshore’s audit incorporated the audit “into the district’s overall equity and diversity plan.”
During the meeting, Superintendent Paul Gordon said the equity audit is a important part of the district’s strategic plan. The board approved the district’s new strategic plan at the Oct. 26 meeting.
The strategic plan outlines the district’s vision for at least the next five years. The plan includes goals for instruction, social and emotional support, ensuring students stay on track to graduate and curriculum goals in reading and math.
The equity audit will include surveys, focus groups, interviews with administrators, staff, students and other district personnel.
“Specifically, the findings from the audits are meant to find areas of opportunities, and form short and medium and long-range actions that the district can take to advance equity,” Gordon said during last Tuesday’s meeting, “and illuminate areas for further investigation.”
Education Northwest will compile a report for the school board by June 30.
The measure passed four to one. Julie Norton dissented. “I understand the need, and I understand the importance of the plan,” Norton said. “But I’m just a little bit worried about the timing and whether this is the best use of our resources right now.”
Board member Martin Barron also expressed concern over the quick timeline.
“When I looked at that timetable, that was another red flag to me,” Barron said. “These were my red flags: overburdening our educators and staff and anybody who’s involved in providing ideas and input.”
Barron was assured during the meeting the board would be involved in the audit process.