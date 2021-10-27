WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon heard one sentiment repeatedly from students over the past two years: stop pretending.
“Stop pretending you know everything that is going inside of our schools. Stop pretending everything is just fine,” the students told Gordon.
The Wenatchee School Board passed a strategic plan Tuesday evening that outlines the district’s vision for the next five years and beyond — and aims to stop pretending. The approval was the conclusion of a two-year development process that began soon after Gordon started on the job in July 2019.
The outcomes the district hopes for students to achieve in the new plan are:
- High-quality instruction
- High levels of social and emotional support
- To stay on track to graduate
- Real-world relevant learning
- To read on grade level and be prepared for algebra.
Gordon said algebra and reading are a foundation the district can then build on with other subjects.
“Algebra is a gatekeeper to college,” Gordon said. “But algebra does not start at eighth and ninth grade. Algebra starts in kindergarten. This is a systemwide work that we’re doing.”
The plan replaces Wenatchee’s previous strategic plan, which was implemented in 2017. That plan had four core strategies:
- Design the personalized learning system of the future
- Tap the power of the whole community
- Use the best tools and resources to advance learning
- Balance change for all with excellence for all.
Several board members said this new plan has students at the center.
“For me, the strategic plan feels so student focused, centered,” Board Member Maria Iñiguez said during the meeting.
Like the old plan, a dashboard will be created so community members can monitor progress made on the goals the new strategic plan lays out.
“Wenatchee School District’s new strategic plan is a road map to fulfilling our promise to students,” Gordon wrote in a presentation to the board. “Students come to our schools with unique lived experiences, at different starting points and in need of individualized attention. The core of our plan is a promise.”
In the plan, the district also outlines values and priorities with a definition and strategy to meet them.
The values the district wants to emulate include excellence in learning, equity and accountability.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are not new ideas,” Gordon said during his presentation. “They’ve been around a lot longer in education than I’ve been around.”
Gordon said that in his conversations with students, he was told the district was “pretending” that these ideas mattered. With the new plan, the district outlines what the terms mean and how they are implemented in schools.
The priorities of the district are to create a thriving environment, opportunities and partnerships.
“The values that the board set drove this work,” Gordon said. “We brought all of this information back to our strategic planning team. All of the work that the board did, everything was guided by it.”
A 17-member committee comprised of parents, community members, district staff and students developed Wenatchee’s strategic plan over two years.
It began with listening sessions and surveys between July 2019 and February 2020. In January 2020, the school board established the district’s values and a stakeholder survey was taken. The committee developed a plan framework in March 2021 and preliminary progress was presented in April of this year.
The board approved the plan with four yeas and an abstention. Board Member Julie Norton abstained. Norton said while she doesn’t oppose the plan’s content, community members and board members should have had more input before board approval. Several other board members echoed similar sentiments during the meeting.
“We appreciate the hard work that has gone into it,” said Board President Laura Jaecks. “But the board, you know, deserves to provide feedback for what we feel is missing or could be added.”
During the meeting, Gordon said several times that the plan is dynamic and can change over time with input from its implementation. According to Gordon’s timeline during the meeting, the plan will be rolled out with a soft launch in January and full implementation next fall.