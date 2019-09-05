EAST WENATCHEE — Five Wenatchee School Board candidates vying for three open spots will present their campaign platforms and talk about the issues Monday at a forum hosted by the 12th Legislative District Democrats.
The candidates for Position 1 are challenger Meliesa Tigard and incumbent Laura Jaecks, who has served on the board since 2003.
Karina Vega-Villa is running unopposed for Position 2. She was appointed to the post in January to finish out Walter Newman’s term after he stepped down in November. Tim Larson initially filed to run against Vega-Villa, but withdrew from the race following an unanticipated move out of town.
The race for Position 3 has Martin Barron running against incumbent Sunny Hemphill, who has been on the board since 2017.
The venue for the forum is the meeting room at the Douglas County Fire District 2 station, 377 Eastmont Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the forum will start at 6:45 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Seating is limited.
"All five candidates have agreed to come," said 12th LD Democrat Chairwoman Suellen Harris. "The meetings are open to the public, but it's a small venue that only seats about 50 people."
Harris said candidates will be invited to introduce themselves and then field questions collected on notecards from the audience.
"We are big believers in people running for office and we are in awe of anyone who has the courage to come forward and do this," she said. "So we will be supportive of all of them."
The group, which formed in November 2014, represents Democrats in the 12th Legislative District, which includes Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Okanogan and Grant counties.
At the group's Sept. 23 meeting, Sara Rolfs and board members from the new charter school, Pinnacles Prep, have been invited to talk about their plans. That meeting also is open to the public.
Plans are in the works for a candidate forum sometime in October for the Eastmont School Board races.
Several other groups also are planning candidate forums in October, gearing up for the Nov. 5 general election.
The Wenatchee World is planning a series of candidate profiles as part of its election coverage in October.