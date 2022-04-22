WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will eventually find a new superintendent. Whether they're an internal or external hire and how they are selected, though, is yet to be determined.
During a special board meeting Thursday afternoon, Suzanne Reister, human resources director for the North Central Educational Service District, said any option would take time.
Current Superintendent Paul Gordon announced his resignation last week and later accepted the same position in a school district near Chicago. Gordon’s contract in Wenatchee expires June 30.
The NCESD’s recommended timeline for attracting a full-time candidate who starts on July 1 is a nine-month process and includes surveys in the fall, a job posting in January, interviews in March and a decision soon after.
“It is really late in what we call ‘the hiring season’ for looking for full-time superintendents,” Reister said Thursday. “We would highly recommend that you consider a search firm as you go through this process for a permanent replacement.”
With the position opening in mid-April, Reister presented four options to name an interim to allow the board to conduct a full search. While she said other options exist, the four options discussed Thursday include:
- Hire a search firm to find an interim candidate from outside of the district and facilitate the process for a permanent candidate
- Hire an interim candidate internally
- Hire a local, recently retired superintendent to serve as interim
- Contract with the NCESD for interim superintendent services
The NCESD has credentialed staff members who could serve on a temporary basis. Michelle Price, superintendent of the NCESD, also serves as superintendent of the Stehekin School District on the shores of Lake Chelan, a role she fulfilled Thursday.
Finding a search firm also takes time, and to draft a proper request for proposal and allow time for bids, Reister recommends beginning the process “sooner rather than later."
“There are probably a lot of other options and variations besides these four that we’ve presented today,” Reister said. “Some of them may have a lower probability of achieving the results with the short timeline that you have to work with.”
Each of the four options comes with either potential disadvantages or a lower chance of success.
Reister said there’s “not a definite high interest out there with recently retired superintendents coming back into the workforce" through initial conversations with either retiring or recently retired superintendents.
Board member Julie Norton raised the possibility of selecting an internal candidate on an interim basis while appointing a recently retired superintendent to mentor them. While that could be an option, Reister said it had not been formally discussed.
With each option of naming a full-time interim candidate, a lack of job security for candidates was a potential disadvantage. The support level from staff and the community for candidates must also be considered, Reister said.
“We’re not shutting anything off,” Barron said of the board’s two-member executive committee. Barron and fellow executive committee member Laura Jaecks spent a week discussing options with the NCESD. “We’re just trying to sort out what to put on top of the pile. And everything that doesn’t have an instant grab for going back, going back later. We just want to make sure that we’re covering everything.”
Barron said the earliest the board can make a decision is “next week.” The board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Under a suggested timeline presented by Reister, after the board selects an option, it would spend the weeks of May 9 through June 1 conducting the process and potentially negotiating a contract.
In this timeline, an interim would be in place on July 1.