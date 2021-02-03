WENATCHEE — Moving school to full time rests on the relaxation of the six-foot rule. With students separated by six feet in classrooms because of pandemic social distancing rules, school districts are limited in how many students can be in any one classroom.
Wenatchee School Board members discussed the six-foot rule and full-time school at a special board meeting Tuesday.
“People have asked, 'When are we going to go back full time?' Quite honestly, until they reduce the mitigation strategies, that is not something we’re going to be working on because we can’t do that across our district,” said Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon. “We won’t have room in any of our classrooms consistently.”
Gordon said he’s hopeful by next fall, when many people have received COVID-19 vaccinations, that health officials will feel good about reducing the six-foot rule.
Board member Julie Norton asked whether the school district had looked at partnerships with places like the Town Toyota Center to add more classroom space or considered eliminating elective classes to free up classrooms.
“The thing people threw out was, 'Why are we taking electives? Why can’t we use those times, blocks, or rooms in lieu of electives trying to get everybody in?'” Norton said. “I don’t know how it would work trying to double up classes, but things like that could get everybody going all day.”
Gordon said the school district reached out to Wenatchee Valley College and Town Toyota about renting space but discovered the cost was significant. He said teaching in those large spaces was not going to be a good solution.
“As far as having no electives and specials, the kids have to go somewhere. Our core teachers can’t teach all day long. They can’t teach for 6-7 hours straight. So contractually, we’re not throwing our union under the bus. Our specials and elective teachers are really important,” Gordon said. “To have a full day without them in there just wouldn’t fly.”
While discussing bringing students back full time, board member Dr. Michele Sandberg said many schools in the state that have not sent any of their kids back to school.
“I think parents are under this assumption we are behind everybody else but in actuality, we are ahead of many schools because we’ve done it carefully and slowly just to make sure we had all those mitigating strategies down,” Sandberg said. “It’s not the answer people want to hear, but I’m proud of our district for doing it carefully and slowly.”
Norton asked if there would be any additional flexibility if the region reached Phase 2. Gordon said Phase 2 would only help athletics. It would not remove any of the mitigating strategies.
“The reality is six feet. Unless the board is going to take action to remove the six-feet of mitigation strategy," Gordon said. He added, "We want to bring our students back. Once the six feet is removed, we will bring our students back. We know how to do that really well.”
Other school districts went against health district recommendations and chose not to follow the six-feet recommendation, Gordon said of the Mead and Moses Lake school districts. He said those school boards made the decision to follow all the mitigation strategies but the six-feet. Mead is near Spokane.
“At some point, we’re almost ready to say we’re not going to stay in purgatory forever. We have good vaccinations out there and our infection rates are low,” Norton said. “We’re doing things relatively right."
Norton asked if those school districts were getting push back from unions, health officials or the state. Gordon said it was pretty rough on the school districts early on, but to their credit, it has been successful. He said it was not well received by the unions early on.
Board President Laura Jaecks said 38 of the state's 294 school districts — about 13% — are doing full-time schooling.
“We hear both sides. Not in a public meeting but in our emails and conversations in the community. We have people who feel equally strong in the other direction," Jaecks said. "Some folks are saying, 'What are we doing sending any child back to school right now?' In the interest of fairness, we need to understand there is a spectrum of opinions out there.”
Norton said she does advocate a safe approach.
“People ask questions I don’t know the answer to. How is Moses Lake doing it? How are the other schools doing it? I want to get the questions answered. I’m not saying throw caution to the wind,” Norton said. “If we were ever going to exercise that approach to disregard some health guidance, we need to have alternatives in place for the people that are concerned about sending the kids back right away.”