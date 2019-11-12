WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has an unexpected vacancy to fill.
Sarah Knox announced Tuesday night she is moving out of town to accept a job in Seattle, requiring her to resign from the post she has held for the past two years.
She made the announcement via telephone during the “board communication” portion of the meeting.
“Tonight is my last meeting,” she said. “I’m sorry I’m not there. It has been an honor and a privilege to be on the board.”
The board will appoint someone to complete the remaining two years of her term.
Superintendent Paul Gordon said community members interested in filling the Position 5 post will be invited to apply. The board will further discuss the timeline and process at the Nov. 26 meeting, he said.
That’s also the meeting when two newly elected board members — Martin Barron and Tim Larson — will take the oath of office, along with a renewal of the oath from veteran board member Laura Jaecks who was re-elected Nov. 5. Barron replaces Sunny Hemphill in the Position 3 spot and Larson replaces Vega-Villa, who was appointed in January to the Position 2 post. All of the board positions are at-large, so members can live in any part of the district.
Gordon said the new board might want to talk about assigning districts to the board posts in the future. That discussion might also start on Nov. 26.
The other serving board member is Michele Sandberg, who was elected along with Hemphill and Knox in 2017. They ran on a joint platform of creating positive change.