WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board will discuss how to fill two vacancies on the five-member panel at Tuesday’s meeting.
Tim Larson has decided against taking the oath of office as one of two recently elected Wenatchee School Board members, according to a school district press release.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera will preside over the oath of office ceremony for Martin Barron and Laura Jaecks. Barron replaces out-going school board president Sunny Hemphill for Position 3. Jaecks defeated challenger Meliesa Tigard to keep the Position 1 seat.
Larson technically won the election against incumbent Karina Vega-Villa despite trying to withdraw from the race. After considering claiming the seat, he is now expected to read a statement at the start of the meeting declining the position. The board will then officially accept his resignation.
Board member Sarah Knox, representing Position 5, resigned at the Nov. 12 meeting, with two years remaining in her term.
After electing new officers, the remaining three board members will establish a timeline for filling both positions.
Those interested in applying for either of the at-large positions can find applications at wenatcheeschools.org. Paper applications can be obtained at the District office, 235 Sunset Ave.
A public reception for Barron and Jaecks will be held at 5:30 p.m., prior to the start of the regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District office, 235 Sunset Ave.