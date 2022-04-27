WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board continues to move toward reshaping its election process — opting to divide the district into four geographical voting areas with one at-large seat.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to move toward dividing into individual voting districts, then moved on to select a map of four geographic voter districts and one at-large seat.
Washington’s 2018 Voting Rights Act required districts to craft the plans within eight months of receiving census data.
“This is by no means the end of the road,” Board President Martin Barron said, noting the board must still schedule a public notice and a hearing on the proposal before final approval.
Members unanimously voted at the board’s April 12 meeting that the current system “may be applied in a manner that impairs the ability of a protected class to have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”
A follow-up vote on April 12 to move to voter districts failed after Danielle Marchant, the district’s lawyer, raised the possibility of ranked-choice voting as a resolution. Several board members then requested additional information on the option be brought to Tuesday’s meeting.
According to a board report on the meeting’s agenda, “based on legal review, Rank Choice Voting is not an option for school districts.”
According to the board report, if the district continued with the current system, Marchant has advised members that any voter living in the district “could serve the district a notice of violation of the Washington Voting Rights Act, which could result in compulsory changes and lawsuits.”
In 2015, a federal court ruled the city of Yakima elect members from seven voter districts to give Latino candidates a greater chance of getting elected. The Wenatchee City Council adopted voter districts in 2018, with members saying at the time it was more legally defensible.
Marchant has previously advised the board she would be more comfortable defending the four voter district map in a potential challenge.
If the district adopts multiple voting districts this year, all five seats on the board will be up for election in 2023. Elections and terms could then be staggered.
