WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee school board is abandoning a fully at-large system of electing members it previously agreed may have made it more difficult for a Latino candidate to be elected.
Members will now be elected from four roughly equally populated voter districts inside of the school district. One will also have a majority Latino population. The board unanimously approved the plan Tuesday evening.
All five seats for the new board configuration will be up for election in 2023.
The new voting system will replace an at-large system that the current board determined may “impair the ability of members of a protected class to have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”
Several other municipalities in Eastern Washington, including the Wenatchee and Yakima city councils, made a similar switch in recent years to give Hispanic candidates a fairer chance of being elected.
Washington’s 2018 Voting Rights Act required school districts to craft the plans within eight months of receiving 2020 census data.
Approval of the plan Monday came after a discussion on the possibility of a ranked-choice voting system in Wenatchee. During a public hearing on June 14, several commenters raised the possibility. Superintendent Paul Gordon said that ranked-choice voting is not an option in Chelan County and possibly Washington state.
The determination, Gordon said, came after a discussion with the district’s lawyer, Danielle Marchant, a review of state statutes and a conversation with Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.
Under the new election system, rather than voting for all five members, Wenatchee School District residents will in 2023 vote for two members: their voting district representative and a district-wide at-large seat. Voters in Eastmont already use a system of three-districts and two at-large seats.
How does this impact the current board?
The board will likely see several new members selected next fall. Based on county records and information filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission, the new board will include:
District 1:
- Board member Julie Norton resides in this individual district with 11,731 residents. It includes Sunnyslope, the northern portion of Wenatchee near the Horan Natural Area and Walla Walla Point Park and stretches to the district’s northern border.
District 2:
- Three current members of the board live in this district: Maria Iñiguez, Laura Jaecks and Katherine Thomas. In an email, Iñiguez said she currently plans to run to retain a seat. Both Jaecks and Thomas say they have not decided whether they will run for either the district seat or the at-large seat. This district has 11,740 residents. This district includes several neighborhoods near Castle Rock and the Sage Hills trailhead, and stretches to the district’s southern border.
District 3:
- Board President Martin Barron currently resides in this district. Barron said his goals were accomplishable in a single term when he ran, and “there will not be a reason for me to be a candidate if I have confidence that we have a well-positioned board.” This district has 11,731 residents, includes downtown Wenatchee and stretches east to Fifth Street and N. Western Avenue.
District 4:
- This district has a 54.6% Hispanic population and 11,729 residents. No member of the current board resides within the boundaries of this district, which encompasses much of south Wenatchee near the George Sellar Bridge.
An at-large seat:
- This candidate can live anywhere within the boundaries of the Wenatchee School District.
Should Iñiguez, Thomas and Jaecks seek election under the new board configuration, one could be elected to an individual district while a second could be elected to the district-wide at-large seat. All three could not be elected to the new board if they remain in the same voter district.