WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has selected four superintendent candidates to move ahead to the next steps of the district's interview process.

Following a 15-minute executive session Tuesday afternoon, the board voted unanimously to move ahead with candidates A, B, E and F. The four semi-finalists have not yet been identified publicly.



What's NABUR?