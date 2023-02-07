WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has selected four superintendent candidates to move ahead to the next steps of the district's interview process.
Following a 15-minute executive session Tuesday afternoon, the board voted unanimously to move ahead with candidates A, B, E and F. The four semi-finalists have not yet been identified publicly.
Board members, as well as a consultant from McPherson & Jacobson, will interview the finalists in the search to find a permanent superintendent. Bill Eagle has served in the role in an interim capacity, though the contract with the North Central Educational Service District will expire June 30.
On Wednesday, the board will meet for approximately two hours in an executive session and on Thursday, the board will meet for about three hours in an executive session, with action expected afterward.
Thursday's meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The action will be to narrow down the field of candidates to two or three to move on to the final round of interviews.
Following that vote, the district will announce the finalists either late this week or early next week. Additional details on public forums will be available at that time.
The district is seeking applications for a superintendent interview committee. The committee will include two students, three parents, three staff members and two community members.
The interviews are scheduled for Wenatchee High School from 4:30-5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, 23 and 27. Applicants must be available for all three interviews to be eligible to serve on the committee.
The deadline to apply is noon on Feb. 14, and the district will hold a randomized lottery on Feb. 15 to select committee members. The committee is not a selection committee. Its intention is to provide candidate feedback.
Under the board's current timeline, a selection of a new superintendent will come the week of Feb. 27. A permanent superintendent will take over July 1.
