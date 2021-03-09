WENATCHEE — With teachers and staff now being vaccinated, Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said this has changed his thinking about staying in hybrid learning for the rest of the school year.
“Even though I said our intentions were to maintain in our current hybrid, it was always with the understanding that things do change and we’ll continue to reevaluate. This is an opportunity for us to reevaluate where we are at,” Gordon said at the Tuesday night Wenatchee School Board meeting, held over Zoom. “We’ve been planning but the vaccines have made a significant difference in how we’re thinking about progressing forward.”
Gordon said the tentative plan is to back all students for full-time in-person learning no sooner than mid-to-late April.
To aid the board decision, Gordon said the school district is surveying parents, staff and students (6-12 grades).
“We really want to make sure we’re asking some straightforward, direct questions about returning full in-person learning or continuing the hybrid learning for our school district,” he said. “We’re hoping to get a large percentage of our parents, staff and students to take this very brief survey.”
At the next board meeting on March 23, Gordon indicated he would bring the board the survey data collected along with information from state and local health officials on the best guidance moving forward.
