WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has reached agreement on a two-year contract for Kory Kalahar to serve as the district's interim superintendent.
The board is scheduled to vote on the contract during Tuesday's board meeting.
In February, the school board selected Kalahar to serve in the role on an interim capacity, with an option for the contract to convert a full superintendent contract at any point.
Kalahar will earn a base salary of $220,233 per year, and earn additional compensation for professional development, travel and other expenses.
Kalahar was selected from three finalists who visited the district for a series of community forums, school tours and meetings with district staff.
“As a first-time superintendent, an interim period will allow Dr. Kalahar the ability to develop his experience in this role. As with any other superintendent, a community of support and resources will aid him in leading the district,” district spokesperson Diana Haglund wrote in an email March 1.
Kalahar will become the district's second consecutive superintendent when he takes over for Bill Eagle. Kalahar will take over his position on July 1.
In addition to voting on a superintendent contract, the board will also hear a special presentation on the timeline for a levy, and a bond survey and study.
