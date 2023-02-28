WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board voted Tuesday night to eliminate over 75 positions and reduce staffing by 8% over the next two years to save at least $8 million.

The district projects the plan will save $8,041,000. The end of additional federal funding and declining enrollment are cited as reasons the cuts are needed.



