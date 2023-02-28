WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board voted Tuesday night to eliminate over 75 positions and reduce staffing by 8% over the next two years to save at least $8 million.
The district projects the plan will save $8,041,000. The end of additional federal funding and declining enrollment are cited as reasons the cuts are needed.
"We are, however, now at a point where our staffing levels are not in line with what can be supported by our enrollment," said Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle.
Under the plan, the Wenatchee Internet Academy will not continue in its current format and the district will begin to explore online support programs that could operate with fewer staff.
"This option is not a school within a school," said Eagle when describing Scenario 2, one of three previously presented to the board. "In this scenario, WSD would no longer be offering a separate fully-online school. But in this scenario, online offerings would be folded into (the Wenatchee Valley Academy's) current program."
In February 2021, the WIA had 533.7 full-time equivalent students. As of Monday, this was 63 FTE. Eagle said over time, online offerings could be increased if "enrollment permitted."
The WIA has five teachers during the current school year.
Board member Laura Jaecks was the lone no vote.
"I don't feel comfortable that we have an adequate solution in any of the three scenarios to serve the students, the high-need students, at WIA," Jaecks said before the vote.
Following the initial rollout of the three budget scenarios, and at Tuesday's meeting, families asked the board to keep the WIA operating in it's current form.
While the bulk of the board's discussion centered around the future of the WIA, the cuts across the rest of the district were similar in each scenario.
"Behind these numbers are people. Our students, families and staff," Eagle said during the meeting. "We recognize moving forward involves some difficult decisions that impact individuals and families."
In Scenario 2, the plan is for Wenatchee to cut 5.5 administrator positions, 19 certificated staff positions at the elementary school level, 25 certified staff positions at the secondary level and 22 classified staff positions.
It will also reduce three positions from the WIA beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
Like the other options presented, Scenario 2 also means the district plans to cut expenditures by roughly $1 million through reductions in material, supply and operating costs, contracted services and “timesheeting.”
Before the vote, several board members said the vote was challenging.
"Next, we're going to have to sit with employees and fathers of families and say 'you don't have a job anymore, and now you need to find something to do to support your family.' Those are the decisions that are coming up next," board member Katherine Thomas said. "This is tough stuff, this is hard, it is really hard."
Board member Martin Barron said the cuts to employees will also reduce what Wenatchee schools can offer students.
"A reduction in FTEs is also a reduction in services of education to students," Barron said. "It's not just an employment factor. It's what every student in this district receives. So that's an important thing to think about."
Board member Julie Norton said she was "so thankful for the advocacy we have received for the program." Board President Maria Iñiguez said she would like "systems in place so that we're not in this situation again."
"It's very unfortunate that we are actually having this conversation," Iñiguez said. "Where if we had systems in place, this could have been prevented."
The board will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. to likely select the next superintendent.