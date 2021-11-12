WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board will resume in-person meetings with its regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 23.
The board’s meetings went virtual in August after a group of maskless protesters disrupted a board meeting and refused to leave. Following a "credible threat" against board members, meetings remained virtual.
Board members have previously said they wished to return to in-person meetings after the election. A mask requirement will be in effect during the meeting.
The agenda includes the swearing in of newly elected Boardmember Katherine Thomas. Incumbents Maria Iñiguez and Julie Norton, who won reelection, also will also take their oaths of office. Chelan County is certifying the results of the election earlier that day.
Superintendent Paul Gordon said Tuesday that the district is prepared to move the meeting remote should the need arise.
“I would hate to move that meeting online,” Gordon said. “Because it is a special moment for board members, for Katherine coming on as a new board member.”
During the Nov. 23 meeting, the board will also elect a president, vice president and legislative representative. Outgoing member Michele Sandberg previously served as legislative representative, while Laura Jaecks said during Tuesday's meeting she would not accept a nomination for a third term as board president. The other sitting boardmember is Martin Barron.
The meetings will continue to be streamed on the district's Youtube channel as well.
The district will have additional masks for those who do not have them. Jaecks said people will also be positioned outside of the door “for a friendly reminder.”
