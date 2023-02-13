New Logo (copy)
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is one step closer to a new superintendent taking over in July. In a press release Monday morning the district announced the three finalists for the position: Tavis Peterson, Kory Kalahar and Nicolas Wade. 

Kalahar is a familiar face for Wenatchee: he currently serves as the assistant executive director of learning and teaching for the district. He has a total of 24 years in Wenatchee schools, including time as a teacher, the assistant principal of Wenatchee High School and principal of WestSide High School.

Kalahar

Kory Kalahar
Wade

Kory Wade
Peterson

Tavis Peterson


