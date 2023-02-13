WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is one step closer to a new superintendent taking over in July. In a press release Monday morning the district announced the three finalists for the position: Tavis Peterson, Kory Kalahar and Nicolas Wade.
Kalahar is a familiar face for Wenatchee: he currently serves as the assistant executive director of learning and teaching for the district. He has a total of 24 years in Wenatchee schools, including time as a teacher, the assistant principal of Wenatchee High School and principal of WestSide High School.
Kalahar was born and raised in Wenatchee, and the press release says he is "is committed to the success of the Wenatchee schools and has a history of building relationships with community partners."
Kahalar has a master’s degree in Learning and Technology, Principal’s Certification, Superintendent Certification and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership through Washington State University.
Wade recently worked as the superintendent of the Elmwood Park CUSD #401 and Lexington County School District Two in West Columbia, South Carolina. He previously worked as a teacher and a school administrator before his work in district offices.
The press release notes his ability to "address budget deficits, pursue significant capital improvement projects, close achievement gaps, and expand support services for the benefit of the whole child."
Wade has bachelor's degree from Bradley University, a master's degree in education from Benedictine University and a doctorate in education from Argosy University-Schaumburg.
Peterson is in his fifth year as the assistant superintendent of the Wapato School District, and has 23 years of experience in three districts. He previously served as an assistant superintendent, executive director, principal and assistant principal.
According to the press release, Peterson led "tribal relations, the promotion of equitable learning opportunities and behavior supports, safety, and the establishment of community partnerships."
Peterson has an associate degree from Yakima Valley Community College, a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree from Central Washington University and a Superintendent Certificate from Washington State University.
Both Kalahar's and Wade's biographies note their financial backgrounds — experience that could be beneficial as Wenatchee addresses a $9 million budget deficit through phased reductions. Wenatchee will hold a budget workshop at 1 p.m. Monday.
The three candidates will visit the district for a day of group meetings and interviews, tours and a public forum. Wade will visit Feb. 21, Peterson will visit Feb. 23 and Kalahar will visit Feb. 27. The public forums will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each day in the Wenatchee High School Commons.
Public participation is invited, and feedback will be collected through an online form. Spanish translation will be provided.
Following roughly five hours of executive session last week, the board voted on Thursday night to move from four semifinalists to three finalists. A total of 24 candidates applied.
The next superintendent will take over for Bill Eagle, who has served in the role in an interim capacity this year through a contract with the North Central Educational Service District.
Board members plan to make a final decision by the end of the month, with the candidate starting on July 1.
In addition to this afternoon's budget workshop, the Wenatchee School Board will also host its regular meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the district office and will live streamed on the district's YouTube channel.
