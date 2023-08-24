WENATCHEE — Student success was highlighted at a Wenatchee School District board meeting this week.
Superintendent Dr. Kory Kalahar and his team presented the plan Tuesday with an emphasis on the “Big 6” student learning outcomes the board plans to achieve in the next four years.
Kalahar explained the strategic plan can be thought of in four ways: The promise to the students, the priority of thriving environments, opportunities and partnerships, the core values of equity, accountability and high quality instruction, and the Big 6 learning outcomes.
“The Big 6 of the strategic plan outline the student learning outcomes,” Kalahar said. “...They’re not all flashy, but they’re impactful and steeped in research.”
The six learning outcomes for students are: experience high-quality instruction, belong and feel connected, read on grade level, be ready for algebra, be on track for graduation and involved in real-world, relevant learning.
Kalahar and his team went over each outcome, some of the successes experienced and data gathered in each during the 2022-23 school year, and a goal for each going into the new school year.
“A few of our metrics come a little bit later in the school year, and so we’ll have a more complete picture mid to late October on all of the metrics that we have in front of you today,” Kalahar explained.
Some of the outcomes are outlined below.
Ensuring students experience high-quality instruction
Director of learning and teaching, Heidi Busk, said this outcome focuses on improving professional practice of the adults in the system to best serve the students they teach and support.
“This outcome is all about students receiving and participating (in) grade-level or beyond standards, instruction and assignments,” Busk said.
Busk said members from the learning and teaching team visited about 176 classrooms in groups of two during the 2022-23 school year. They analyzed a baseline evidence of students experiencing high quality instruction during 10-minute visits. The key indicators are listed on the graph above.
“We have some strategies and things that we’re already doing this year to increase those scores and we’re really excited about that,” Busk said.
Busk said next year, the learning and teaching team hopes to visit more classrooms and collect more data. She said they hope to cover more ground by sending out solo data collectors from the learning and teaching team to meet up with principals from the schools.
“They walked through with us last year, but they didn’t collect the data with us,” she said. “...They didn’t need to go with us but most often they chose to. This year they know this is going to be expanding and we’re going to be bringing them in.”
Students belong, are connected
Kalahar said the goal for this learning outcome is to continue building a thriving environment for students through an asset model.
“Research shows that when we focus on identifying and building up student’s assets, we work proactively to help create that thriving environment,” Kalahar said. “We can make powerful changes when we focus on the untapped strengths of our students and our staff.”
Chris Rosales, recipient of the Regional Classified Employee of the Year award, was referenced in the presentation as someone who exemplifies the goals of this learning outcome.
Kalahar said the goal is to see students that feel welcome and connected, who can learn at deeper levels and strengthen the school’s community and wellbeing.
“I think that we all can all agree, we’d like to see those numbers go up and make sure that all of our students feel more connected and that they belong,” Kalahar said.
Reading on grade level
The purpose of this portion is for students to be reading on grade level by third grade, and to continue their skills and knowledge throughout their education. Busk said the goal is to expand the K-5 model so every student will have access to intervention and extension services based on their needs.
Ready for algebra
Mike Lane, executive director of schools, said last year this portion of the plan found success in adjusting and resequencing how math courses are taught in high school to remove barriers and avoid reteaching material.
“Students now take linear algebra, and then geometry and then quadratic algebra,” Lane said. “And after completing these courses, students are better prepared for that third year of math which would be algebra two or an equivalent. This change also allows students to get through pre-calc, even if they enter as a freshman in a benchmark algebra course. That was previously not the case.”
Lane said the next goal is to continue growing the skills and knowledge of PK-12 teachers in math identity standards, which is a set of 12 proven instructional strategies. He said another emphasis will be on healthy student discourse in the classroom, which he explained is crucial for learning.
On track for graduation
Alfonzo Lopez, director of Hispanic/Latino relations, said one success is that 85 migrant students graduated in 2023. Only one didn’t graduate, and teachers are working with that student to graduate this year.
Lopez recognized Wenatchee High School migrant graduation specialists Lorena Pulido and David Vasquez for their support of migrant students and their families. He said 85 of the 86 students they helped last year graduated, with the final student set to graduate next spring.
“Their lives, many times, are very difficult due to the fact that they are migrant.” Lopez said. “But they believe more and more by seeing role models like David (Vasquez) and Lorena (Pulido).”
A goal is for middle school and high school counselors to grow in collaboration and course scheduling to ensure a smooth transition into the ninth grade.
Involved in real-world, relevant learning
Executive director of technology Ron Brown presented on the final learning outcome, saying the goal is to engage students in many learning experiences, creating awareness and work experiences to be ready for their futures.
Brown said a goal for the next school year is for more students to build networks through community partners to experience job shadows and internship opportunities.