WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is crafting a plan required by the state that could lead to a new system of electing board members.
The board is expected to discuss the proposals in April and could establish a timeline for potential action in the future.
Any proposal would need board approval.
The district could assign school board director positions to specific geographic areas by the end of 2022 and hold elections for all five seats in 2023.
Danielle Marchant, the district’s lawyer, said during the board’s Feb. 22 meeting that reviewing the board’s selection process is required following receipt of census data, per state law.
Currently, the school board is made up of five at-large representatives who can live anywhere within the district boundaries and are voted on by residents from across the school district. All representatives could live on the same block, though they do not.
Board members are looking at two redistricting options:
- Three voter districts and two at-large positions
- Four voter districts and one at-large position
If districts were set geographically, voters in each district would select one representative for their individual voter district and up to two at-large representatives.
Across the Columbia River, Eastmont’s board consists of representatives from north, south and central districts and two at-large representatives.
Marchant said board members can consider redistricting whenever they want, however, they must do so under Washington’s 2018 Voting Rights Act. The law requires the district to craft the plan within eight months of receiving the census data.
“[Washington’s] requirement is that you look at the census data,” Marchant said responding to a question from board member Julie Norton. “And then to prepare a plan for dividing into districts. So there’s not a timeframe because it would be a voluntary, and not a compulsory, division.”
Per state law and district policy, voter districts must meet several criteria, including:
- Reasonably equal population
- Reasonably compact districts
- Concise boundaries
- Boundaries that preserve communities of mutual interest
- Prevention of diluted representation for members of a protected class
Superintendent Paul Gordon said during the meeting the districts also needed to be continuous and not gerrymandered.
The board in September hired Sammamish Data to look at district data and craft potential geographic maps.
“We really feel like we’re close with these two,” Gordon said during the meeting.
One would divide the school district into three voter districts and two at-large representatives, with each just over 15,600 residents. None of the voter districts in this proposal have at least 50% Hispanic population, though District One, which covers much of downtown Wenatchee, would be 49.6% Hispanic.
District One would have a population of 15,627 residents, District Two would have 15,659 residents and District Three would have 15,631 residents. According to the report, the ideal population for the three voter districts is 15,639 residents.
The second proposal would divide Wenatchee into four voter districts and an at-large seat. Each voter district would have roughly 11,700 residents, and District Four would have a 54.6% Hispanic population.
District One would have 11,731 residents, District Two would have 11,740 residents, District Three would have 11,731 residents and District Four would have 11,729 residents. The ideal population for these districts is 11,729, according to the report.
“If I was going to go to court, I’d be much more comfortable defending the four-district plan,” Marchant said in response to a question from board President Martin Barron about whether one voter district with above 50% Hispanic population is more compliant and “safer and better” than two voter districts with higher Hispanic populations that both fall below 50%.
While not under a strict timeline, if the board adopts multiple voting districts this year, all five seats would be up for election in 2023. Elections could then be staggered to prevent this in the future.
“You could have a whole new five-member board after the November 2023 election,” Marchant said during the meeting.