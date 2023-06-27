Chad Smith, Wenatchee, sets up a portable table, chair and audio equipment as the Wenatchee High School softball team's announcer before a game with Davis on April 27, 2022. Smith, who has a daughter on the team, also takes care of the home scorebook.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is "strongly looking at" a plan to construct a new softball field at Triangle Park near the Apple Bowl and Recreation Park, though the proposal still needs final federal approval.
The long-discussed facility, required to resolve a complaint the district violated federal anti-discrimination rules, would include, among other amenities, a synthetic turf infield and grass outfield, covered dugouts, bullpens, bleachers, a press box and a scoreboard.
It would cost between $4 million to $5.3 million, depending on whether the district renovates an existing building to install concessions and restrooms. Outgoing Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle provided the update during his final address to the school board Tuesday Night.
Eagle and board members said the $4 million option could create inequitable facilities between the Wenatchee High School baseball and softball teams.
"We need to do this right," Eagle said. "Because if we don't do this right, you run into issues later on down the road. And so, yes, there could be some additional costs, but doing it right the first time also saves us costs in the long run."
In November 2021, the district entered into a voluntary resolution agreement with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights to resolve a Title IX complaint that alleged a drastic difference in facilities provided to the softball and baseball teams.
While the school's baseball team plays on a synthetic turf field near the campus, the softball team plays nearly three miles away at Walla Walla Point Park on a field initially designed for recreation leagues and lacks amenities including permanent fencing.
As part of the agreement, the district completed a facilities survey, which identified a series of deficiencies, and would be addressed with the new facility.
The Office for Civil Rights will need to sign off on a plan before construction can begin. District spokesperson Diana Haglund said Tuesday night that Wenatchee has "repeatedly contacted OCR requesting a response and resolution to our proposal." The district has yet to receive a response.
If constructed in the location, current rendings show a facility with 225-seat capacity bleachers and field lighting, roughly 300 feet from the school's baseball stadium.
Chad Smith, whose daughter is entering her senior season on the school's softball team, praised Eagle's commitment to finding a solution.
Smith was part of a parent group that sent a letter to former Superintendent Paul Gordon regarding the issue roughly a year ago.
"The cost of not doing this would be catastrophic to the WSD. The WSD has been kicking this can down the street for 30+ years and now it has come home to roost in an extremely expensive construction and financing climate," he wrote in an email Tuesday to The World. "This is 100% on past WSD administrations. They did a tremendous disservice to hundreds of female athletes through the years and have now placed a huge financial burden on the district."
The plan could also include a multipurpose recreation field for either soccer or football.
"This is also a space that gets used a lot by the community," Eagle said. "And for that reason we've explored this area as an option."
In August board members set aside $4 million in general reserve funds for a new facility, and would need to approve additional funding if the cost exceeds that amount.
The district previously identified several locations in the Wenatchee Valley and on the high school's campus before turning to the Triangle Park location.
"There are some disadvantages to that location," Eagle said of the sites at Wenatchee High School. "There really is no electrical near there, we would have to bring that in, which adds cost."
Eagle said it could also disrupt current operations at the school.
According to Eagle, the next steps include completing the design and permitting process, the bidding process and eventual construction. OCR will also need to sign off on the proposal.
