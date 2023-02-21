WENATCHEE — Over the next year the Wenatchee School District faces a series of decisions and determinations that could have wide-reaching effects far into the future.
From the selection of a new superintendent to the potential for five new school board members to the implementation of a minimum $8 million in cuts, the district is currently tasked with an array of challenges.
Here is a rundown of what the year ahead for the Wenatchee School District, and the school board, will look like:
February: On Feb. 13, Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle announced three general plans for how Wenatchee plans to reduce the budget by about $8 million, each of which would cut between 75-80 positions from the district.
On Tuesday, Thursday and Feb. 27, the board will interview finalists of the three candidates to be the permanent superintendent. Next week the board will finish up the third and final interview and will likely select a candidate, while likely choosing one of the three budget paths at the Feb. 28 board meeting.
March/April: Whichever budget option the district chooses, it will begin to implement the path, while identifying specific staffing reductions and other budgetary savings.
May: After deciding last year that the current election system could be discriminatory to some candidates, all five board seats will now be up for election this year. Candidate filing week for Chelan County begins May 15. Due to a requirement that candidates must live in their respective voter district, all five members can not be reelected.
June: The district will graduate the class of 2023.
July: On July 1, the district will welcome in the next superintendent — the fourth person to hold the job in the past six years.
August: The primary for the November election will be Aug. 1. The board will also formally adopt a budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The collective bargaining agreements with both the Wenatchee Education Association (teachers union) and the Wenatchee Association of Public School Employees (Secretaries, Para Educators and Professional/Technical staff) will expire Aug. 31.
November: The 2023 election will take place Nov. 7.
