WENATCHEE — More summer school jobs, the return of full-time in-person elementary school classes and the normal springtime job openings have the Wenatchee School District looking for some extra help.
“We are hiring in every department,” including 50 teaching positions, said Diana Haglund, the district’s spokesperson. “We are offering to our teachers to teach over the summer if they should choose. We would welcome other educators from outside our district to join our team during the summer.”
There is a high need for teachers this summer, due to the high interest in summer school.
“We have 500 students registered for summer school, so that is unusual. We usually don’t employ that many teachers for summer school in a normal year,” Haglund said.
In 2019, summer school was only for migrant students, so there were 200 students and 15 teachers. In 2020, due to the pandemic, summer school was opened to all students so enrollment expanded to 400 students and 30 teachers.
The school district also is hiring bus drivers, technology staff and para pros, plus professional positions are available, which are typically open every spring.
The school district is interviewing for two open principal positions at elementary schools and has openings for school counselors and a school psychologist. A variety of coaching positions are available and the Nutrition Services department is hiring.
“We have opportunities for anybody and everybody,” she said.
Haglund said they have a definite need in special education due to the move to full-time school.
“We have a need for more paras now to support the needs of our special education students. The paras we do have employed in that hybrid model have been able to support two students,” she said. “However, when we’re full-time in person, that one para is only going to be able to accommodate the needs of one, so we’re looking to double our paras in special education so that is unusual.”