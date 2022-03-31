WENATCHEE — How can the Wenatchee School District be more equitable in its policies, procedures, curriculum and all other aspects? The district, which is currently conducting an equity audit, wants to find out.
Community members are invited to share their ideas on how the district can achieve its equity goals at an April 13 forum in the Wenatchee High School commons. It will be facilitated by Education Northwest, the firm conducting the audit. Bilingual and bi-cultural Spanish speakers will be on hand. Space is limited to 60 community members.
To register, go to bit.ly/WSDequityconvo. The forum is scheduled to run between 6 and 7:30 p.m., and light snacks will be provided.
The school board has contracted with Education Northwest to run a district-wide audit for $169,436 with funding from the American Rescue Plan. The audit will culminate in a written report later this spring.
The district is currently in the second phase of the four-phase audit. The first phase, planning, took place in January and February. The second phase of the audit, which spans February, March and April, includes collecting data and stories. Following that, Education Northwest will spend April and May analyzing the data before completing a final report by June 30.
During a Nov. 16 meeting, Superintendent Paul Gordon said the equity audit is part of the district’s strategic plan, which the board approved Oct. 26.
The plan outlines the district’s vision for at least the next five years and includes goals for instruction, social and emotional support, ensuring students stay on track to graduate and curriculum goals in reading and math.
Board members have stressed the audit is not about race and is instead about discovering inequity throughout the district.
“This is not about race if this is what the concern is,” board member María Iñiguez said during a Nov. 9 meeting. “This is about our underrepresented students.”
