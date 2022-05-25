WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has joined a lawsuit against Juul and investor Altria, seeking compensation for the rise in nicotine use among teens.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, the school board unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution joining a lawsuit against Juul, which markets itself on its website as an “exceptional nicotine experience designed for adult smokers looking for an alternative to traditional cigarettes.”
Superintendent Paul Gordon said during the meeting while some students have used e-cigarettes at the middle school level, it remains most prevalent among high schoolers. Gordon said administrators have also had difficulty detecting e-cigarettes since some clothing or other items can conceal the product.
“This is a constant battle. This has been a constant battle for years,” Gordon said during the meeting. “This is not something new. So this lawsuit looks to hold Juul accountable.”
Wenatchee is not responsible for any additional legal fees. The Stevens Clay law firm has agreed to represent several Washington school districts on a pro bono basis. This means the districts are not responsible for additional legal costs beyond 20% of any award, which is less than the typical 40% charged by lawyers.
Earlier this month, the Wenatchee City Council to joined a lawsuit against opioid distributors headed by headed state and other government parties, including King and Pierce counties. In that action, the city stands to get about .3% of any settlement.
According to a memo submitted by Gordon around 600 school districts in about 30 states have already signed on to the Juul lawsuit. According to the memo, several motions by Juul to dismiss the lawsuit have failed and a trial is set for later this year.
The funds awarded could be used to purchase vape detectors, fund education, intervention support, funding for student resource officers, or “any other creative solution that districts develop to keep kids healthy,” according to Gordon’s memo.
“Students have become very creative with vaping,” Gordon said during the meeting.
According to the board’s resolution to approve the participation, “the rise in nicotine-related issues is being driven by the overt marketing of and ready access to vaping products among our students.” The resolution states that Wenatchee “has had to beat the burden of addressing students’ use of vaping products.”
