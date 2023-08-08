WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has joined the growing number of districts across the country seeking financial compensation from social media companies for what it calls “the damage to young people.”
School board members unanimously agreed to join a mass action lawsuit last night against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Youtube and other social media companies “for allegedly causing harm to students that use these platforms.”
The lawsuit is filed in the Northern District of California by the Frantz Law Group, with more than 500 school districts signing on. Districts in Washington that have signed on include Quincy, Kent and Seattle.
The lawsuit is being handled by the Stevens Clay law firm in Washington, and there is no upfront cost for Wenatchee to join.
“The lawsuits allege, in part, that the defendants have targeted youths so that they spend an inordinate amount of time on the social media platforms thereby maximizing corporate advertising profits,” the law group wrote in a memo to former Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle. “The lawsuits further allege that the Defendants designed these algorithms to intentionally addict and overwhelm students with harmful content, such as videos promoting eating disorders, self-harm and suicide.”
The timeline for when a potential settlement or ruling could be reached remains unclear.
According to an advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General, 95% of children 13 to 17 years old and nearly 40% of children 8 to 12 years old use social media.
“While social media may have benefits for some children and adolescents, there are ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents,” according to the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2023 advisory.
Board Member Laura Jaecks suggested that if the district were to receive funds from the lawsuit, the money be used towards programs that boost student mental health.
