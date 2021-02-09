WENATCHEE — Tuesday was a good night for school levies across North Central Washington. The levies need a simple majority to pass.
The Wenatchee School District's replacement EP&O levy is passing with 62% of the vote. This levy will collect $2.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation over four years, starting in 2022.
“Tonight’s early results are very encouraging. We’re very optimistic," said Superintendent Paul Gordon. "There’s a lot of good news for the Wenatchee School District — all of our 7,600 students, our staff, our parents and our community. I’m so proud of everybody and all the hard work put into it. I’m really proud of our board of education who stepped up and did a phenomenal job of supporting this levy."
In the weeks leading up to the election, it was thought the Wenatchee levy would need 40% of November's general election turnout — around 10,000 ballots — to validate. Gordon operated under this premise right up to the final days before the election only to find out he had been mistaken all along.
“When we had that information, we thought we were dead in the water. Some of the companies saw that in the newspaper and reached out. They told us they had switched that a couple years ago in legislation. So it was a recent switch. Bad on us for not understanding that early,” Gordon said. “The worst thing that we did was get more people to go out and vote.”
As of election night, 8,335 ballots were counted, which is outstanding for a special election, Gordon said. There are 2,076 ballots left to count in Chelan County.
Gordon said levy campaign volunteers were out working hard, never assuming this levy was going to pass.
“We were talking to anybody and everybody who would not mind spending 5 to 10 minutes of their time. We were willing to talk and answer questions,” he said.
Here are results of some of the other ballot measures:
- Cascade School District is currently passing both of its levies. The replacement EP&O levy had 60% of the vote as of Tuesday evening. This levy will collect 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation over four years starting in 2022. The technology, safety and security improvement levy is receiving 62% of the vote. This levy would collect 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation over four years starting in 2022.
- The Manson School District replacement EP&O levy is passing with 69% of the vote. This levy will collect $1.38 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2022 and $1.32 per $1,000 in 2023.
- In Douglas County, the Orondo School District capital levy for health, life safety and security improvements is passing with 59% of the vote. This levy will collect 73 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation over five years starting in 2022.
- In Grant County, the Ephrata School District EP&O levy is passing with 65% of the vote. This four-year levy would collect $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2022, $1.94 in 2023, $1.99 in 2024 and $2.03 in 2025.
- The Wahluke School District capital levy for health, safety, security and infrastructure improvements is failing with 59% against. This three-year levy would collect $1.90 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2022, $1.86 in 2023, and $1.82 in 2024.
- The Grant County Fire District 10 approved Proposition 1 by 69% to increase the size of the board of commissioners from three to five.