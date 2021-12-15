WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will soon fill a newly created “safety and security coordinator” position to monitor the safety needs of the district.
Additionally, the district will also hire another Student Resource Officer to replace Jared Reinfeld, who recently submitted his resignation. Corey Fuller remains the second resource officer for the district.
Ron Brown, Wenatchee’s assistant executive director of technology and innovation, announced the new position during Tuesday's school board meeting.
The safety coordinator position will report to Brown. It will primarily entail physical safety, though they will also collaborate with IT.
“It’s not going to be a commissioned officer, necessarily, they’re not going to be guarding things,” Brown said during the meeting. “They are going to be there to make sure we do what we say we’re going to do to keep our kids safe — follow up on threats, follow up on drills, exercises, visitations to schools.”
Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson, said the position has been discussed for a while. Mark Helm, the deputy superintendent who took on a lot of the responsibilities, recently retired.
Recent threats to the district, which prompted Wenatchee High School to shift to remote learning for a day, also motivated the district to get the position posted.
"If anything, it's really accelerated our desire to get that position going and filled," Haglund said. "So that we can add that additional layer of safety and security."
Board member Laura Jaecks said during the meeting that it isn’t “the first time this topic has come up.”
“The board, a couple of boards ago, actually hired a director of Safety and Security,” Jaecks said during the meeting, ”who ended up leaving our district under some stressful tensions, internal tensions.”
The district previously employed a director of safety and risk management. Adam Bergstrom resigned from the position in 2018, and the district did not fill the position, citing budget constraints.
Haglund said this new role will have different responsibilities than the risk manager position.
"Ron will still oversee many functions of safety and security from a high level and then maintain our risk management as well," Haglund said.
The district has also partnered with the North Central Educational Services District to join its safety and security co-op.
"We will be looking to them for various support services to help fill some of those roles," Haglund said. "This new position really is going to oversee the day to day, operational, be out in our buildings."
Haglund said the district is currently drafting a position description and hopes to post the job when the district returns from winter break.
“It will be at a coordinator level,” Haglund said. “And will oversee the day-to-day operations of our safety and security programs and really be kind of a central support person to ensure that policies and procedures are followed.”
Haglund said any specific qualifications or experience for the position would be listed in the job description.
The Wenatchee Police Department is recruiting an officer to replace Reinfeld, who had served in the role since 2017.
Superintendent Paul Gordon said the police department would lead search efforts, though the district will sit in on interviews. The district plans to fill both positions in January.