WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is planning to put a four-year Educational Programs and Operation Levy on the ballot early next year. The topic was discussed, via Zoom, at the Wenatchee School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
In order to get on the February ballot, the board must approve a resolution at its next meeting on Nov. 10. That resolution must be filed by Dec. 11, with the election date slated for Feb. 9, 2021.
“The rate per $1,000 that is being recommended to the board is $2.10 per $1,000, which is consistent with the 2021 amount the board approved for the budget back in August,” said Janette Bumgarner, the district’s executive director of business and finance. “It is a very flat, consistent rate. That number can and will fluctuate.”
The current rate for the EP&O or M&O levy in the school district is $1.73 per $1,000. That voter-approved rate rises to $2.10 in 2021.
A person owning property assessed at $400,000 would pay $840 per year at the $2.10 per $1,000 rate.
The proposed levy would raise $12 million in 2022, $12.3 million in 2023, $12.7 million in 2024 and $13.05 million in 2025.
Levy revenue would increase 3% per year based on the anticipated increase in property values, Bumgarner said.
“Projected assessed values — it’s a very important factor to consider. There is an inflation factor that is conservative, which is a 3% increase each year,” Bumgarner said.
The Wenatchee School District also receives State Equalization or LEA Funds. Bumgarner said the levy and LEA funds work together to fund different things, such as athletics and extracurricular activities.
It also allows hiring of teachers to lower class sizes and provides for instructional support, nurses, technology staff, custodial staff, office staff, student enrichment programs, special education resources, and more.
The LEA is bringing in $4.1 million in 2021 but will drop 14% in 2022 and continue to drop over the next four years.
“Projected LEA is not on the ballot but it is a packaged deal. You see a big decrease in 2022 which is due to a big enrollment decrease and assessed values increase. We are getting hit from both sides of it,” Bumgarner said.
She said the $2.10 was included in the four-year budget adopted by the board in August.
“Even with this levy request, the district will continue to make good decisions to stay in good financial health largely due to declining enrollment,” she said. “We always try to make good financial decisions.”
Board member Martin Barron cautioned Bumgarner about the future of the budget.
“I think fiscally responsible is totally correct but I think we need to recognize this was a budget prepared in June before the impact of the pandemic. It’s the same numbers we had under different assumptions,” Barron said. “The board and district staff will work had to do it, but they are assumptions that are somewhat out of date. The reality will change what we do.”
Board president Laura Jaecks said she hoped someone would create a levy committee, which could promote passage of the levy.
“If there is a levy committee, it cannot be funded in any way by district resources. It has to be funded by donations and outside resources. Hopefully, there are folks ready to step up into those roles and help us out,” she said.