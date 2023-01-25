WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board unanimously adopted a resolution to shift $2.8 million from the general fund to help pay for staff and operating expenses for next school year as the district continues efforts to close a potentially $9 million budget gap.
With the one-time move, the district hopes to phase out cuts over multiple years. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said at Tuesday’s meeting the decision allows for a “reevaluation of the district’s fiscal situation at the beginning of the (2023-2024) school year when some of the parameters we’re waiting to find out more about are known.”
Budget subcommittee member Laura Jaecks indicated during the meeting that the district will likely see staffing reductions in coming years.
“Many of the cuts are going to come in form of people,” Jaecks said. “And so hopefully we can allow for natural attrition and retirements to assist us with that reduction. And in addition, spreading the pain, basically, over a couple of years will soften the blow and put people’s minds more at ease.”
At a budget workshop Monday afternoon, Eagle said the move in funds would help spread reductions over multiple years.
“It is still very early in the budgeting process; at this time, it is not yet clear the total amount of cuts that will need to be made in each of the fiscal years due to a number of variables,” district spokesperson Diana Haglund wrote in an email Tuesday evening. “We do intend to do as much as we can in the 2022-23 school year.”
Even with the move, the board and district must still identify and decide the additional cuts needed to balance the district’s finances for the 2022-2023 school year. Wenatchee will make more cuts in a multi-year plan Eagle has called a “phased approach.”
The school board plans to select a budget scenario by the end of February.
“The board is moving through a budgeting process, we’re having to implement a pretty large reduction in our budget,” Jaecks said during the meeting. “So offsetting the impact and spreading it over more than one year is very important to me, I think, and as a board. Because I think, it will help us provide some peace of mind to our staff.”
The board will hold an executive session Jan. 31 to select semifinalists to interview for the superintendent position. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Feb. 14, with a board workshop Feb. 13.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone