WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board unanimously adopted a resolution to shift $2.8 million from the general fund to help pay for staff and operating expenses for next school year as the district continues efforts to close a potentially $9 million budget gap.

With the one-time move, the district hopes to phase out cuts over multiple years. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said at Tuesday’s meeting the decision allows for a “reevaluation of the district’s fiscal situation at the beginning of the (2023-2024) school year when some of the parameters we’re waiting to find out more about are known.”



