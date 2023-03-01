WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board unanimously moved Tuesday for superintendent candidate Kory Kalahar to serve in the role in an interim capacity on a two-year contract. The contract can be converted into a full superintendent contract.
"As a first-time superintendent, an interim period will allow Dr. Kalahar the ability to develop his experience in this role. As with any other superintendent, a community of support and resources will aid him in leading the district," district spokesperson Diana Haglund wrote in an email Wednesday evening. "The Board will continue to evaluate his performance and can, at any time, transition him from an interim role to a permanent superintendent."
Kalahar currently serves as the assistant executive director of learning and teaching in the Wenatchee School District and has 24 years of experience in Wenatchee schools. Throughout a community forum Monday night, Kalahar referenced his connections to the Wenatchee community.
“I am uniquely qualified not just because of my experience and time in WSD, but because of the transformational leadership that I have led,” he wrote in a superintendent transition plan distributed at the forum.
Board president Maria Iñiguez said during the meeting that Kalahar's experience with Wenatchee "had demonstrated his commitment to the district."
"I am confident that he will bring that stability and trust that our district heavily needs, and he will do so going forward during this transition," Iñiguez said.
Other board members also expressed their full support of Kalahar, though not necessarily the interim label.
"I do express a preference that when we choose to negotiate with somebody, that we should negotiate for a full position and not an interim position," board member Martin Barron said. "However, I do support this motion."
At Kalahar's forum Monday, he distributed a glossy print transition booklet that included a timeline for his first six months, the district’s challenges and transition plan commitments.
Assuming a contract is agreed upon, Kalahar will become Wenatchee's second straight interim superintendent when he takes over for Bill Eagle on July 1. Eagle serves in the role through a contract with the North Central Educational Service District.
“We had three incredible candidates at the end of our search,” said Íñiguez in a district press release. “Kory rose to the top because of his steadfast commitment to achieving courageous educational outcomes for Wenatchee students and his ability to garner the trust and support of stakeholders during a time when we face many significant challenges. We look forward to Kory’s transition into this new role as interim superintendent and a smooth handoff from Bill Eagle.”
Eagle began in the role July 1 following Superintendent Paul Gordon's April resignation announcement, who later took a superintendent position near Chicago.
