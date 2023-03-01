WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board unanimously moved Tuesday for superintendent candidate Kory Kalahar to serve in the role in an interim capacity on a two-year contract. The contract can be converted into a full superintendent contract.

"As a first-time superintendent, an interim period will allow Dr. Kalahar the ability to develop his experience in this role. As with any other superintendent, a community of support and resources will aid him in leading the district," district spokesperson Diana Haglund wrote in an email Wednesday evening. "The Board will continue to evaluate his performance and can, at any time, transition him from an interim role to a permanent superintendent."



