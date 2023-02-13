WENATCHEE — At least 75 positions will be reduced from the Wenatchee School District as the board attempts to close a budget shortfall through a phased approach. Each scenario would reduce staffing by at least 8% across the district.
The board will likely select a scenario at its Feb. 28 meeting. The district estimates $8 million to $9 million will need to be reduced.
In a budget session Monday, Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle outlined the three scenarios, all of which will cut at least $8 million from the budget.
Each scenario calls for the district to reduce expenditures by roughly $1 million through reductions in material, supply and operating costs, contracted services and "timesheeting."
The fate of the Wenatchee Internet Academy, an online program for students in grades two through eight in the Wenatchee School District with the curriculum that is STEM-focused, is uncertain.
At its peak in February 2021, over 500 students were enrolled in the program, which received funding through additional federal COVID money. During the current school year, the five teachers in the program have roughly 50 students in grades 2 through 8, with the additional funding set to end.
"I think it's important to keep in mind when we look at numbers and tables, people will be impacted," Eagle said. "There are families who have benefited greatly from the WIA opportunity, and we have heard from some of them recently."
The district estimates the WIA is operating at an approximate $330,000 deficit for the 2022-2023 school year.
Each scenario calls for staffing reductions over the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, and calls for a different way to address the staffing imbalance at WIA.
"It is possible that if we discontinue WIA, we will lose some of the students enrolled there, as families do have other online options," Eagle said.
Scenario 1 would reduce 5.5 administrator positions, 19 certificated staff positions in the elementary school level, 25 certified staff positions in the secondary level and 26 classified staff positions over the two school years. In total, it would reduce 40 positions in the 2023-2024 school year, which would save $4.5 million and 35.5 additional positions in the 2024-2025 school year, which would save an additional $3.5 million.
Under this scenario, the WIA would be "discontinued" and it is assumed a majority of students would reenter a "brick and brick and mortar" school. If this scenario is adopted and a majority of students don't return to another district school, an additional two certified staffing positions could be cut.
Scenario 2 would reduce 5.5 administrator positions, 19 certificated staff positions in the elementary school level, 25 certified staff positions in the secondary level and 22 classified staff positions over the two school years. It would also reduce 3 positions from the WIA beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
In total, it would reduce 41 positions in the 2023-2024 school year, which would save $4.6 million and 34.5 additional positions in the 2024-2025 school year, which would save an additional $3.4 million.
Unlike Scenario 1, Eagle said Scenario 2 assumes "that we can capture those students in some alternative version of online support that can be accomplished with less staff."
"It would not necessarily look like what the current structure of WIA looks like now if we move to this scenario," Eagle said.
Scenario 3 would reduce six administrator positions, 23.5 certificated staff positions in the elementary school level, 23.5 certified staff positions in the secondary level and 27.5 classified staff positions over the two school years.
It would reduce 41 positions in the 2023-2024 school year, which would save $4.3 million and 39.5 additional positions in the 2024-2025 school year, which would save an additional $3.7 million.
This scenario assumes the WIA continues forward in its current form and staffing. This model assumes enrollment would increase by about 31 students over the next two years. The district would continue to operate the academy at a deficit in this scenario.
The board meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. The district’s budget website is wenatcheeschools.org/budget.
On Monday, the district also announced three finalists to be the next superintendent: Tavis Peterson, Kory Kalahar and Nicolas Wade.