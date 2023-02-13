WENATCHEE — At least 75 positions will be reduced from the Wenatchee School District as the board attempts to close a budget shortfall through a phased approach. Each scenario would reduce staffing by at least 8% across the district.

The board will likely select a scenario at its Feb. 28 meeting. The district estimates $8 million to $9 million will need to be reduced.



