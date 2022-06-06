WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will hold a public hearing June 14 to discuss a proposal to overhaul how voters elect school board members.
The district currently operates under a system of five at-large members, which means registered voters throughout the district elect all five board positions.
Current board members unanimously voted at the board’s April 12 meeting this system “may be applied in a manner that impairs the ability of a protected class to have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”
The new system would include four voting districts and one at-large seat. In this system, voters would vote for two members — one for their voter district as well as the district-wide position.
If the board opts to approve the new system by Nov. 7, all five positions would be up for election in November 2023. Terms could then be staggered so that all five seats do not open in the same election.
The public hearing is slated for 6 p.m. June 14 at the Wenatchee District Office, 235 Sunset Ave. Community members can also provide comment via email sent to white.k@wenatcheeschools.org or through written comment submitted to the district office.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.