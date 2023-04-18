WENATCHEE — Parents interested in learning about different paths for early childhood education can attend a free-options fair thrown by the Wenatchee School District.
Though it can be difficult for parents to find affordable options, early childhood education can have a long-lasting impact on students into adulthood.
“Not only are children learning necessary academic skills, but they are also developing important social and emotional skills that will aid them in transitioning to kindergarten,” said Emily Wilgus, Wenatchee School District's Early Childhood Coordinator, in a press release.
According to the press release, the goal of Early Childhood Education is to encourage social, emotional and cognitive learning strategies, which can aid them later in their education.
The fair will connect families to agencies and services that provide early learning opportunities in the area. The fair is free and open to families of children younger than five years old.
Spanish translation will be available.
The fair will take place form 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 2 at the Castle Rock Early Learning Center at 112 S. Elliott Ave. For questions about the fair, contact Wilgus at wilgus.emily@wenatcheeschools.org.
